A new school year brings with it a renewed sense of hope, and, of course, that familiar first-day-of-school excitement.

As students prepare to head back to the classroom after more than a year of challenges, Family Service of Rhode Island (FSRI) is once again hosting its annual school supply drive, from August 3rd through September 15th, to support some of those with the greatest need – homeless and underserved students throughout Rhode Island. The goal of the supply drive is to help close the opportunity gap for these students by making sure they start the school year with the necessary supplies.

“This year the need is even greater as many families continue to navigate the financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Margaret Holland-McDuff, CEO of Family Service of Rhode Island in a statement. “For students whose families cannot afford supplies, coming to school unprepared can create social and emotional challenges, in addition to putting kids at a disadvantage for learning.”

At FSRI, we feel it is both an honor and privilege to give back to the communities we serve. After all, “people helping people” is the foundation of our core values. It is in this spirit, we have teamed up with Starkweather & Shepley, Chase Bank, Claris Vision, and the Rhode Island State Police. Individuals interested in supporting the supply drive are encouraged to purchase from our online wish list, which will automatically be delivered to our offices.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Family Service Rhode Island for their back-to-school drive. Our hope is that we can bring some joy to families who are in need of assistance for the back-to-school season this year, and to form a long-lasting relationship with this great organization,” noted Stefan Petrella, Vice President of Starkweather & Shepley insurance in a statement.

Suggested Supplies

Children’s face masks

Backpacks

Composition notebooks (wide ruled)

Spiral notebooks

Construction paper

Copy paper

Pencils

Pens

Dry-erase markers

Colored pencils

Markers

Crayons

Highlighters

Post-it notes

Glue sticks

Tape rolls

Student scissors

Erasers

See their Amazon Wishlist.