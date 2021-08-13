The Jamestown Fire Department (JFD) this week announced that it will be holding a National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) course starting in September. This course is intended to train attendees on vital skills in pre-hospital care.

The course will start on September 15th and last through December 18th. Sessions will be held on Monday and Wednesday nights and some Saturdays. Deputy Chief Howie Tighe, NREMT-AEMT-C, RI IC, is the lead instructor and class coordinator. Other instructors are RI Licensed IC or NREMT-AEMT-C members.

Upon completing the course, attendees will be prepared to sit for the NREMT EMT exam. Once an individual passes this test, they can be licensed by the state of Rhode Island as an EMT eligible to work anywhere in the state. Individuals must be 18 years of age and have a high school diploma to become licensed with the state.

The cost of the course is $1200 but the JFD will reimburse students the tuition fee if they volunteer to take a shift a week for a year. Class size is limited to 12 students.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact either Captain Ron Barber at rbarber@jamestownfd.com or Deputy Chief Howie Tighe at htighe@jamestownfd.com.

More information can be found at https://sites.google.com/view/jfd-emt-class/home.