UNCASVILLE, CT (August 2, 2021) – Dashboard Confessional is back in action this fall! Hitting live concert venues for the first time since March 2020, the band’s Unplugged Tour 2021 will feature singer/guitarist Chris Carrabba alongside a stripped-down backing band that includes Dashboard’s longtime guitarist Armon Jay, with Abby Kelly and Dane Poppin. Dashboard Confessional will be performing their tour finale in Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, November 13th at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $29 and $19 and on sale Friday, July 30th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com.

Across seven studio albums, Carrabba and Dashboard Confessional have captivated audiences with their cathartic music and soul-baring song lyrics. In January 2020, the band released The Best Ones of the Best Ones, their first-ever career-spanning compilation celebrating their 20th anniversary. Dashboard Confessional also launched The Early Days vinyl reissue series last summer, which spotlighted the band’s formative albums and EPs (including a first-ever pressing of their Platinum-certified live album MTV Unplugged 2.0), in addition to partnering with Mondo to release three EPs—2001’s So Impossible, 2002’s Summers Kiss, and a newly created Spider-Man 2—for the very first time on vinyl.

Mohegan Sun Arena is now ranked consistently among the top venues in the world according to Billboard Magazine, Pollstar and Venues Now and is also consistently ranked top 15 in the world for “All Size Venues.” The award–winning venue was named “#1 Social Media Venue in the World” in 2016 and is a seven–time Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) national award–winner for “Arena of the Year,” with the most recent recognition coming in 2019. In 2020, Mohegan Sun Arena remained one of the top venues in the world according to year-end reports by both Pollstar and Venues Now. For more information and updates on Mohegan Sun Arena, call 1.888.226.7711 or visit Mohegan Sun.