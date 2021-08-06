The rain stopped just in time for the start of Green Day’s sold-out show at Fenway Park Thursday, Aug 5, 2021. The soaked crowd danced their way through the openers, The Interrupters and Weezer, after which the lights went out, and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” came over the stadium sound system, which created a huge singalong, warming us up for the main event…

Green Day arrived on stage and tore through “American Idiot,” “Holiday” and “Know Your Enemy” before coming up for air to say hello to Fenway Park. The entire band, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirst sounded tight and made use of the entire stage and catwalk making sure they could be seen from each side of the stadium.

The nearly 2-hour high energy, high octane show, had its fans on their feet the entire time – dancing, moshing, singing and so much more. The finale – Billie Joe Armstrong playing acoustic guitar on “Good Riddance,” proved that those present truly had the “time of our life.”

What’sUpNewp contributor Gary Alpert shares some photos of the band below.

Green Day Set list:

1) American Idiot 2) Holiday 3) Know Your Enemy 4) Pollyanna 5) BLVD 6) Longview 7) Welcome to Paradise 8) Hitchin a Ride 9) Rock n Roll All Night (KISS cover) 10) Brainstew 11) St Jimmy 12) When I come Around 13) 21 Guns 14) Minority 15) Knowledge 16) Basketcase 17) She 18) September 19) Still Breathing 20) Jesus of Suburbia 21) Good Riddance