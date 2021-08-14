Bakersfield, CA rockers Cracker brought their “A” game to a near-capacity crowd at The Narrows Center Friday, August 13th.

The band had the audience dancing in the aisles, performing their hits such as “Euro-Trash Girl,” “Low,” and “Teen Angst,” in addition to superbly done covers of tunes by Bob Dylan and Jerry Garcia.

Founding members David Lowery and Johnny Hickman haven’t missed a beat after thirty years of playing together. What’sUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was there and shares these pictures from the show.