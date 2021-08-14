(Cambridge, MA) Tucked away in Brighton sits an unassuming house that has played home to some of the best and brightest folk musicians to come out of Boston over the past decade. On any given night there is always a jam session to walk in on, or stories to swap over house dinner. Now several of the residents, past and present, are coming together at Club Passim in Cambridge to celebrate all the house has been, is, and will continue to be – broken doorknobs and all.

Past members and friends of the house will make appearances to tell their favorite memories of their time there, intertwined with performances from current members. The Brighton House Festival takes place Wednesday, August 18 at Club Passim. Tickets are on sale now at Passim.org.

The lineup for The Brighton House Festival at Club Passim includes Andy Reiner, Sean Trischka, Gabe Hirshfeld, Greg Liszt, Liv Greene, Tatiana Hargreaves, Sadie Gustafson-Zook, Ben Roberts, Ellie Macphee, Jess Kerber, Will Orchard, Sam Powers, and members of Twisted Pine.

Tickets for The Brighton House Festival at Club Passim on August 18 are available at www.passim.org or at the Club Passim box office sixty minutes before the show begins. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.