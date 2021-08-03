It’s that time again, one of the largest seafood festivals around (it does take place on a former auxiliary air base), the Charlestown Seafood Festival starts Friday at noon and will run all weekend long. If you’re a first-timer to the event, there is plenty of parking and it’s family-friendly with plenty of offerings for any taste, even though it is a seafood-themed event, so feel free to bring kids with the finickiest of palates.

Attendees can expect about 30 vendors from around the region, not just Rhode Island, offering delicacies from full lobster dinners, oysters, steamers, little necks, chowders of all kinds, a variety of lobster rolls, clam cakes, and fried offerings, American fare for the kids, and plenty of other specialties as well. Beer and wine will be available from a separate tent, manned by the local Chamber of Commerce. No one will go away unable to find something to their liking, plenty of vendors will be on hand offering sweet treats too.

For the young, and young at heart, Rockwell Entertainment provides the midway rides and games of chance for the thrills and an opportunity to test one’s skill and maybe win a prize or two. On opening day, they even offer a chance for the early attendees to take advantage by offering a low-price option to ride all the rides between noon and 4 pm for $25.

Every day of the festival, there will be entertainment in the form of music playing at one or two, or both stages all day, with “Back in the Day,” “Dirty Deeds,” and “Living on a Bad Name,” headlining on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, respectively.

Fireworks are scheduled for Saturday night at 9 pm, with a rain date of Sunday. And a Classic Car Show is scheduled for Sunday from 11 am-3 pm. Throughout the festival, there is a Kid Zone, with a bounce house, clowns, jugglers, face-painting, balloon-twisting and more; and there is an arts and crafts marketplace where local artisans display their wares.

The festival is in its 36th year, the cost is $10 for adults and children under 10 are free. Parking is plentiful at Ninigret Park in Charlestown. You can find more information at https://www.charlestownseafoodfestival.com/ or call (401) 364-4031 or email: info@charlestownrichamber.com