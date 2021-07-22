Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the sale of two luxury properties in Jamestown.
A home at 256 East Shore Road has sold for $6,970,000. Nicole Carstensen, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers. Petra Laurie of Island Realty represented the buyers.
According to data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 256 East Shore Road is the highest sale in Jamestown this year. Circa 1875, the waterfront estate that blends the charm of villa-style living with modern-day comfort. Sited on nearly six acres of land, the property includes a deep water dock and a saltwater pool.
1116-1126 East Shore Road has sold for $2,600,000. Nicole Carstensen represented the seller and Michelle Datoli, Broker Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.
According to data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 1116-1126 East Shore Road is the tenth highest single-family sale in Jamestown this year. The coastal Conanicut Park home went under contract in just one week. Featuring unobstructed water views of the Narragansett Bay, the home and adjacent lot offer exceptional privacy.