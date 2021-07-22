Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty recently announced the sale of two luxury properties in Jamestown.

256 East Shore Road, Jamestown

A home at 256 East Shore Road has sold for $6,970,000. Nicole Carstensen, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers. Petra Laurie of Island Realty represented the buyers.

According to data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 256 East Shore Road is the highest sale in Jamestown this year. Circa 1875, the waterfront estate that blends the charm of villa-style living with modern-day comfort. Sited on nearly six acres of land, the property includes a deep water dock and a saltwater pool.

1116 – 1126 East Shore Road, Jamestown

1116-1126 East Shore Road has sold for $2,600,000. Nicole Carstensen represented the seller and Michelle Datoli, Broker Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers.

According to data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 1116-1126 East Shore Road is the tenth highest single-family sale in Jamestown this year. The coastal Conanicut Park home went under contract in just one week. Featuring unobstructed water views of the Narragansett Bay, the home and adjacent lot offer exceptional privacy.