The Chanler at Cliff Walk is debuting a new wine garden this week.

The Wine Garden, which opened on Thursday afternoon, is a partnership between The Chanler and Italian vineyard Ca’ del Bosco.

Guests of the Wine Garden will enjoy a relaxing afternoon up on the Meadow Lawn with internationally renowned luxury sparkling wines and seasonal cuisine while overlooking The Cliff Walk and the Atlantic Ocean. View Menu

According to The Chanler’s website, “Ca’ del Bosco brings a family of internationally renowned luxury sparkling wines from, literally, a “house in the woods” (Ca’ del Bosc), to Newport — the “city by the sea.” These are the very finest artisanal wines from Franciacorta, just east of Milan, that intertwines years of tradition with creative modern innovation”.

No reservations are required. The Wine Garden is open Thursdays – Sundays (closed on some dates for private events; call The Chanler for more information). The 1st seating is at 1:00 pm and the last seating is at 6:30 pm. The operation of the Wine Garden is weather-dependent.