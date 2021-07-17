Update – Save The Bay was forced to cancel this morning’s swim due to fog.

Original Story (July 15)

More than 150 swimmers participating in Save The Bay’s 45th annual Swim will embark across Narragansett Bay on Saturday, July 17 in the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

Swimmers will make the two-mile journey from the shore of the Naval War College in Newport, across the East Passage of Narragansett Bay, to Jamestown’s Potter Cove.

All swimmers will depart the starting line at approximately 7:30 am and are expected to begin arriving at the finish line between 8 am – 9:15 am.

Save The Bay’s Swim Ambassador for the swim is Olympian Elizabeth Beisel.

The Swim is Save The Bay’s largest annual fundraiser, providing critical support to the organization’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and its watershed.

Save The Bay writes in a press release that “while this year’s event has been scaled-down due to the pandemic, more than 150 swimmers will return to the water on July 17. Dozens more will support the event by joining the Virtual Swim & Open, tackling various athletic challenges and fundraising through the end of August”.

For more information on the swim or Save The Bay, visit www.savebay.org.