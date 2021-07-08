It’s been a busy summer at the Roger Williams Park Zoo where the residents recently welcomed some new friends.

Elsa, a white alligator, has made her home in the Zoo’s newest temporary exhibit, Shades of Nature, located in the freshly renovated greenhouse. Elsa and a few more reptile friends will be in their new habitat open daily through Labor Day.

On the Plains of Africa, you can find some new friends sharing exhibit space with the aoudad. Beaky and Rube, a pair of ostriches – the largest of all living birds – have moved to the Zoo. And head to the Marco Polo Adventure Trek to visit Popcorn and Marshmallow, the Bactrian (two-humped) camels.

ZOO HOURS: Open daily 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Current RWPZoo members no longer need to reserve advanced timed tickets. Timed-entry ticket requirements continue to remain in effect for non-members.