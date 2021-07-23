Rita (Rolando) Sullivan, 90, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on July 18, 2021 at Grand Islander Nursing Home.

Rita was born October 25, 1930, in Newport to Camillo Rolando and Marguerite (Conti) Rolando.

Rita worked in Medical Records at Newport Hospital for many years. She was very active in the St. Lucy’s community, teaching CCD for over 30 years. She was on various church committees and was a Eucharistic minister for many years.

Rita is survived by her children; Joseph Sullivan and his wife Donna of Portsmouth, RI Mary-Ellen Raposa, of Newport, Michael Sullivan, of Portsmouth, Paul Sullivan of New Hampshire, James Sullivan Warwick, RI , Ann-Margaret Graham and her husband Preston of Middletown, RI, and Kerry-Ann Sullivan of Newport. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday July 26, 2021 at 10:00am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road in Middletown.

Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane in Middletown.