via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Patricia Ann (Leber) Goodrich, 80, of Middletown, RI, passed away July 7, 2021, in her home surrounded by her three girls and family. She was the wife of the late Bruce Ralph Goodrich.

Patricia Ann Leber was born in Newport, RI to George Martin Leber Jr. and Frances Barbara (Lonergan) Leber on January 16, 1941. Patricia attended St. Augustin’s School, Rogers High School and earned an Associate’s degree from Salve Regina University. She had a very successful career as the Associate Editor of the Naval War College Press for over 20 years. Patricia loved her family and was a quiet and eccentric person. She loved to garden, read and had a great interest in alternative medicine. She also became a seasoned sailor with her husband Bruce.

Patricia leaves behind her three daughters, Tyler Patricia Arment (Peter), Brooke Hayes Zabian (Mohamed), and Lani Liuzza (Nick), seven grand-children; Matthew, Benjamin, and Ella Liuzza, Christian and Chase Arment, Samira, Alec, and Ali Zabian. In addition, her three siblings, George Martin Leber Jr. (Jane Roche), Joan Frances Macomber (Herb), and Michael William Leber (Susie), nieces and nephews, Stacy Phelan, Shana Germani, Nicole Kwasnieski, Allie Leber, and Kevin Leber.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, July 11 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, July 12 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 11:30 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Patricia felt it was a kind and loving gesture to donate blood and did so regularly. Memorial donations and gifts of support can be made to the Rhode Island Blood Center, by visiting www.ribs.org.