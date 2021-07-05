via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Milton Alvin “Sarge” Lecher, 90, of Bristol, RI, formerly of Cambridge, MA, passed away on 28th of June 2021 in Fall River, MA.

Sarge was born in Cambridge, MA to Milton and Marion (Shea) Lecher on 10 December 1930. He went to high school at Rindge Technical High School and graduated in 1947. He enlisted into the U.S. Army and served for 33 Years, earning the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Armed Forces Expedition Medal. He retired at the rank of Sargent First Class. He enjoyed going out dancing and was on several bowling leagues. He enjoyed spending time in Brewster, MA with family and friends. Junie supported the VA activities and different Veteran’s groups.

Sarge was the last surviving member of the Lecher family. He is survived by 10 nieces and nephews and many more grand nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Milton and Marion (Shea) Lecher; his three sisters Geraldine Bialkowski, Marion Noel and Barbara Shull; and his brother Donald Lecher.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Edward King House, Newport Elks Lodge 104, the Veterans of Foreign War, Middletown RI; and all of those who looked after and cared for Sarge.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 6 from 3:00-4:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, with a prayer service at 4:00 PM. A coalition will follow at the Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St, Newport. Burial with military honors will be held Wednesday, July 7 at the RI Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter at 10:00 AM.

Memorial donations may be made to RI Veterans Home Chaplain’s Fund, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, RI 02809.