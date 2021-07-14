John Johnson, Jr., 92, of Tiverton, RI and formerly Windsor, Conn., passed away peacefully on July 9, 2021. Born in Concord, Mass. to Swedish immigrant parents, he is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Johnson; a brother Roy Johnson, of Grafton, Mass.; his three daughters, Wendy deLeon (Edward) of Granby, Conn., Pamela Northrop (Scott) of Pocasset, Mass., Cynthia Hallowell (Phillips, Jr.) of Middletown, RI; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

After graduating from Tufts College in 1951, John served in the U.S. Navy for 4 ½ years during the Korean War on two destroyers, with a year of shore duty on Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands of the South Pacific. By then he had married his high school sweetheart, Joan Lewis, of Newton Lower Falls, Mass., and spent an exciting first year of marriage on Kwajalein.

Following his tour in the Navy, he spent several years in sales and later formed a home improvement contracting company. He especially enjoyed his family, growing a good tomato, golf, photography, and a home on Mashnee Island on Cape Cod. In later years, his grandchildren provided immense joy for him. He lovingly became known to them as The Teaser. Those who knew John will miss the gentleman that he was.

There will be a private burial with Military Honors for family at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warriors Family Support may be made in John’s honor at https://www.wwfs.org