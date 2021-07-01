E. Jane (Condry) Wood, 82, of Fernandina Beach, Florida, passed away on June 28, 2021. She was the wife of the late Cecil B. Wood.

Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late James and Janet (Hart) Condry.

Jane was the manager for the Navy Exchange Package Store on the Newport Base and a buyer for J.C. Penny in Newport. She enjoyed cruise ship travel and good New England seafood.

Jane leaves her sons, Donald Ashton, Jr., and his wife Kate of Maine, and Jeffrey Ashton and his wife Marion of Georgia. She is also survived by her grandchildren Zeben and his husband Michael, Nathan and his wife Jennifer, Jeffrey Jr., and his wife Trista and Kira and her husband Clint, as well as several great-grandchildren.

Jane was the sister of James W. Condry Jr. and his wife Dorothy of Somerset; MA and her sister-in-law Kathy Condry of Middletown also leaves several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Daniel Condry.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Tuesday morning, July 6, 2021, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, her funeral service will begin at 10:00 am.

Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Tiverton.

