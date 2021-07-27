via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Daniel Joseph Smith of Middletown, RI died peacefully on July 25, 2021. He was the husband of the late Joanna (Madigan) Smith.

Dan was born in Newport, RI on August 23, 1925, to the late Thomas and Catherine (Gallagher) Smith. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Hanley of Easton, MA and Newport, his son Justin Smith of Newport and beloved grandchildren Caelin and Daniel Hanley. Dan is also predeceased by his dear cousin Thomas Smith of Ireland.

Dan attended De La Salle Academy and joined the US Army in March 1944 where he served in the European theater with Company H, 2nd Battalion, 345th Infantry Regiment, 87th division. He saw action in the Battle of the Bulge with his division awarded a Presidential Unit Citation for breaking through the Siegfried Line. In addition, he was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and a Purple Heart.

Upon his return from World War II, Dan attended the University of Rhode Island where he graduated with a degree in Business. He had many jobs throughout his lifetime, but his career culminated with over 25 years of service at Raytheon in Portsmouth, RI.

Dan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a great sense of humor and was always willing to lend a hand. He was a member of the Newport Planning and Zoning Boards as well as the Hazard’s Beach Board of Directors. Dan’s love of the ocean was one of his passions that he passed on to his children. Dan was very involved with Sail Newport, especially in the organization’s early years. His commitment spanned decades as a dedicated volunteer there.

Dan and Joanna loved to sail and would take sailing trips with friends from Raytheon every summer to Cuttyhunk, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. They always came home with great stories of their adventures. They loved to travel to the Caribbean, especially St. Lucia. Additionally, they also spent many winters in Naples, Florida with a great group of friends from the island. No matter where they were, Dan and Jo were always surrounded by friends, laughing, and having a great time. Cookouts at Hazards Beach were another favorite. Dan loved taking photographs and has a great collection of images of family, friends, pets, vacations and other scenes from Newport and the surrounding areas.

The family would like to thank the caregivers from Atria Aquidneck Place, Grand Islander and Beacon Hospice for their compassion in caring for Dan.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 28, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, July 29, at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sail Newport, 72 Fort Adams Drive, Newport RI, 02840 or online at www.sailnewport.org/support-us/