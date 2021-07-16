by O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Ann Marie (Gough) Douglas, of Newport, a lifetime Fifth Ward resident, died Tuesday July 13th, 2021, at Newport Hospital.

Ann Marie was born to John M. and Loretta (Winters) Gough in Newport RI on April 29, 1936. She attended St Augustin’s School, St Catherine’s Academyand studied Nursing at Newport Hospital. She worked for many years at the Newport Naval Hospital.

She was a lifelong communicant of St Augustin’s parish and devoted to her Catholic faith.

Ann Marie was predeceased by her parents, beloved husband William Douglas, sister Joan Ward and brother Thomas Gough.

Survivors include a sister Barbara A. (Gough) Parker of Syracuse, NY and family (including godson Michael), sister-in-law Mary Ellen Gough and family, the Ward family, stepsons William Douglas of FL and family, Bruce Douglas of TX and family.

Ann Marie will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Ann Marie was a devoted Red Sox, Patriot’s and Bruins fan, both magnanimous in victory and defeat. She was practical, meticulous, independent, curious, not given to frivolity, possessing quiet wisdom and an epic Irish wit.

Ann Marie went peacefully, headed to where she had spent so many years wanting to be… by Bill’s side. While her loss brings great sadness, she is now resting where she truly needed to be.

Ann Marie was wise, certain, unflappable and pure. Her iron-clad faith and character were cemented a very long time ago. She always knew her purpose and path, and truly never faltered. She made living in this complicated world uncomplicated, which is one of the most admirable traits a human can have.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, July 19, at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

Her funeral mass will be live streamed, with a link to view on her obituary page prior to the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Augustin’s Church, PO Box 357, Newport, RI or the Newport Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Dennis E. Collins Division #1’s Building and Maintenance Fund, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport, RI 02840.