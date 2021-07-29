Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Featured Job Fairs
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- 11th Hour Racing – Grant Program Manager
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
- Advance America – Customer Service Representative – Full Time
- ALDI – Part-Time Store Associate
- All Island Landscape – Excavation and construction laborer
- Almondy Inn B & B – Housekeeper, Maid
- Anchored In Pink – Sales Associate
- Applebee’s – Server
- Atria Senior Living – Administrative Assistant – Atria Aquidneck Place
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level I
- BankNewport – ATM/PTM Administrator
- Bar ‘Cino – BARTENDER @ BAR ‘CINO , SERVER @ BAR CINO
- Barnes & Noble – Barista – PT
- BedJet – Google Ads Specialist, PPC Search Engine Manager
- Benchmark Senior Living – Food Service Director – Hospitality / Culinary / Management
- Berkshire Bank – Assistant Branch Manager
- Bowen’s Wharf – Marina Dockhand
- Boys Town – Administrative Assistant: Foster Care Program
- Castle Hill Inn – SUPERVISOR
- Castle Hill Inn / The Bohlin – BANQUET STAFF @ CASTLE HILL INN/THE BOHLIN **FALL SEASON, SIGNON BONUS
- Chartwells – FOOD TRANSPORTER/DELIVERY DRIVER (PART-TIME)
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Kitchen Worker
- Chilis – Server
- Christmas Tree Shops – CASHIER
- Citizens – Citizens Banker
- Claris Vision – OPHTHALMIC SCRIBE
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks (housing provided in Newport), Shuckers, Bussers, Waitstaff, Dishwashers (Apply within).
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
- Cold Fusion Gelato – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista
- DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
- Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
- East Bay RI Endoscopy Center – Endo Tech – Part Time
- East Ferry Deli – Counter Person/Server
- EBCAP – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0889)
- ECH Events – Association Services Coordinator
- Essentials – Retail sales/ visual merchandising
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Children’s Activity Coordinator
- Fitzpatrick Team – Freelance Filmmaker
- Frontier Technology – Navy Instructional System Designer
- Foodlove Market – GENERAL MANAGER @ FOODLOVE MARKET
- Garden and Landscapes – landscaping crew member
- GE Supply – Cashier
- Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse – RN Supervisor (Full Time)
- Gurney’s – Controller
- Hallman Septic & Portable Toilets – Driver/Laborer
- Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand email: cmurray@nemarinepilots.com
- Hammetts Hotel – Night Audit part-time
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Front Desk Agent
- Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Home Healthsmith – Qualified Accessibility Installation and Service Technician
- HopeHealth – LPN (eligible for bonuses)
- IHOP – Server
- Inns on Bellevue – Housekeeper, Maid
- Island Canine Academy – Animal Care Attendant
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional
- Jamestown Early Learning Center – Younger Todddler Teacher
- JP Morgan Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market Expansion – Middletown, RI
- KFC – KFC Team Member
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Commercialization & Manufacturing Coordinator
- LAZ Parking – Supervisor – Newport Parking Meters
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Lifespan – Radiology Tech
- Longwood Venues – Event Specialist
- Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- McLaughlin Research Corp – FOREIGN TRAVEL COORDINATOR – GM
- MIKEL – SUBJECT MATTER EXPERT / SONAR MODELING AND ANALYSIS
- NAPA Auto Parts – NAPA Auto Parts Middletown – Parts / Counter Professional
- Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SERVICE REP SUPERVISOR
- Netsimco – Jr. Multimedia Technician
- New England Tree Preservation – Tree Groundsman
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Executive Housekeeper
- Newport Hotel Group – Training and Recruitment Coordinator – $20 to $23 hourly wage
- Newport Mental Health – Health Information Specialist
- Newport Pedicab – ******Pedicab Driver******
- NOAA – Vessel Support Assistant, ZS-0303-3/4 (MAP)
- Old Navy – Assistant General Manager
- O’Reilly Auto Parts – Parts Delivery
- Pasta Beach is looking for Servers and Hosts/Hostess
- People’s Credit Union – Loan Servicing Representative 1
- Petco – Dog Trainer Apprentice
- Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Pizza Hollywood – year round cooks/shift leaders and drivers (apply within)
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Portsmouth Veterinary Clinic – Veterinary Technician
- Principle Group – Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division – Secretary/Admin Assistant
- Provencal Bakery – Artisan Bread Baker
- Rail Explorers – Controller
- Raytheon Missiles & Defense – Production Specialist
- Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Front Desk Representative
- RI Parking – Hotel Valet
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Composite Repair Specialist
- SAIC – Engineering Technician
- Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Director for Student Engagement – Salve Regina University
- Scales & Shells – Server
- SEA CORP – Subcontracts Administrator
- Semco Orthodontics – Orthodontic Team Member
- Sephora – Beauty Advisor
- Shaner Operating Corp – Dishwasher
- SSI – IT Support Specialist
- Starbucks – barista – Store# 07229, THAMES STREET
- Sterling St James – General Manager – Gourmet Retail Food Market
- Stoneacre Garden –Year Round Host $18 hour
- Storage Strategies – IT Support Specialist
- Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- Team One Newport – Warehouse Worker
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Bartenders, Hosts, Line Cooks, and Servers
- The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
- The Market on Thames – Cashier/Stock Clerk
- The Mooring & The Smoke House – DISHWASHER – $125/WK BONUS, $14-$16/HR @ THE MOORING & THE SMOKE HOUSE
- The Newport Experience – Front Desk Agent – Newport, RI
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Simon Companies – Assistant Property Manager – Bayside Village
- The Vanderbilt – Steward
- The Wayfinder – Front Desk Manager
- The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Restaurant Help
- Town Fair Tire – Automotive Tire Technician
- Town of Middletown – Part-time Library Assistant
- United Parking – Valet Attendant
- US Commander, Navy Installations – MWR WAITER
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Verizon Authorized Retailer – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
- Village House Nursing & Rehab – Activities Assistant
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Waste Connections – GENERAL LABORER / BENEFITS / YEAR ROUND EMPLOYMENT
- West Wind Marina – Dockhand at marina in Newport
The Latest from What's Up Newp
- Legislation signed into law that requires litter prevention and recycling awareness be taught in schools
- Team Racing friends and rivals to reunite in Newport for New York Yacht Club’s trio of team race regattas
- Obituary: Frances H. Sanita
- U.S. SailGP Team hosts inaugural Foiling First: Learn to Foil Camp with Bristol Yacht Club & East Bay Sailing Foundation
- Obituary: Thomas Risso
- Now Hiring: 129 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
- What’s Up This Weekend (July 30 – August 1): Things to do, live music, and more
- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County: Newport Yacht Rendezvous returns on August 13
- Guest View – Sean O’Connor: Importance of Pride all year
- Home on Chastellux Avenue in Newport sells for $7.1 million