Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. 11th Hour Racing – Grant Program Manager
  2. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Housekeeping Attendant
  3. Advance America – Customer Service Representative – Full Time
  4. ALDI – Part-Time Store Associate
  5. All Island Landscape – Excavation and construction laborer
  6. Almondy Inn B & B – Housekeeper, Maid
  7. Anchored In Pink – Sales Associate
  8. Applebee’s – Server
  9. Atria Senior Living – Administrative Assistant – Atria Aquidneck Place
  10. Balfour Beatty Investments – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level I
  11. BankNewport – ATM/PTM Administrator
  12. Bar ‘Cino – BARTENDER @ BAR ‘CINO , SERVER @ BAR CINO 
  13. Barnes & Noble – Barista – PT
  14. BedJet – Google Ads Specialist, PPC Search Engine Manager
  15. Benchmark Senior Living – Food Service Director – Hospitality / Culinary / Management
  16. Berkshire Bank – Assistant Branch Manager
  17. Bowen’s Wharf – Marina Dockhand
  18. Boys Town – Administrative Assistant: Foster Care Program
  19. Castle Hill Inn – SUPERVISOR
  20. Castle Hill Inn / The Bohlin – BANQUET STAFF @ CASTLE HILL INN/THE BOHLIN **FALL SEASON, SIGNON BONUS 
  21. Chartwells – FOOD TRANSPORTER/DELIVERY DRIVER (PART-TIME)
  22. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Kitchen Worker
  23. Chilis – Server
  24. Christmas Tree Shops – CASHIER
  25. Citizens – Citizens Banker
  26. Claris Vision – OPHTHALMIC SCRIBE
  27. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks (housing provided in Newport), Shuckers, Bussers, Waitstaff, Dishwashers (Apply within).
  28. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
  29. Cold Fusion Gelato – Ice Cream Server/Cashier
  30. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  31. Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista
  32. DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
  33. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  34. East Bay RI Endoscopy Center – Endo Tech – Part Time
  35. East Ferry Deli – Counter Person/Server
  36. EBCAP – Medical Receptionist (EBCAP0889)
  37. ECH Events – Association Services Coordinator
  38. Essentials – Retail sales/ visual merchandising
  39. Family Service of Rhode Island – Children’s Activity Coordinator
  40. Fitzpatrick Team – Freelance Filmmaker
  41. Frontier Technology – Navy Instructional System Designer
  42. Foodlove Market – GENERAL MANAGER @ FOODLOVE MARKET
  43. Garden and Landscapes – landscaping crew member
  44. GE Supply – Cashier
  45. Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse – RN Supervisor (Full Time)
  46. Gurney’s – Controller
  47. Hallman Septic & Portable Toilets – Driver/Laborer
  48. Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand email: cmurray@nemarinepilots.com
  49. Hammetts Hotel – Night Audit part-time
  50. Hampton Inn & Suites – Front Desk Agent
  51. Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  52. Home Healthsmith – Qualified Accessibility Installation and Service Technician
  53. HopeHealth – LPN (eligible for bonuses)
  54. IHOP – Server
  55. Inns on Bellevue – Housekeeper, Maid
  56. Island Canine Academy – Animal Care Attendant
  57. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional
  58. Jamestown Early Learning Center – Younger Todddler Teacher
  59. JP Morgan Chase Bank – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market Expansion – Middletown, RI
  60. KFC – KFC Team Member
  61. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Commercialization & Manufacturing Coordinator
  62. LAZ Parking – Supervisor – Newport Parking Meters
  63. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  64. Lifespan – Radiology Tech
  65. Longwood Venues – Event Specialist
  66. Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  67. McLaughlin Research Corp – FOREIGN TRAVEL COORDINATOR – GM
  68. MIKEL – SUBJECT MATTER EXPERT / SONAR MODELING AND ANALYSIS
  69. NAPA Auto Parts – NAPA Auto Parts Middletown – Parts / Counter Professional
  70. Navy Exchange Service Command – NAVY LODGE GUEST SERVICE REP SUPERVISOR
  71. Netsimco – Jr. Multimedia Technician
  72. New England Tree Preservation – Tree Groundsman
  73. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Executive Housekeeper
  74. Newport Hotel Group – Training and Recruitment Coordinator – $20 to $23 hourly wage
  75. Newport Mental Health – Health Information Specialist
  76. Newport Pedicab – ******Pedicab Driver****** 
  77. NOAA – Vessel Support Assistant, ZS-0303-3/4 (MAP)
  78. Old Navy – Assistant General Manager
  79. O’Reilly Auto Parts – Parts Delivery
  80. Pasta Beach is looking for Servers and Hosts/Hostess 
  81. People’s Credit Union – Loan Servicing Representative 1
  82. Petco – Dog Trainer Apprentice
  83. Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  84. Pizza Hollywood – year round cooks/shift leaders and drivers (apply within)
  85. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  86. Portsmouth Veterinary Clinic – Veterinary Technician
  87. Principle Group – Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division – Secretary/Admin Assistant
  88. Provencal Bakery – Artisan Bread Baker
  89. Rail Explorers – Controller
  90. Raytheon Missiles & Defense – Production Specialist
  91. Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Front Desk Representative
  92. RI Parking – Hotel Valet
  93. Safe Harbor Marinas – Composite Repair Specialist
  94. SAIC – Engineering Technician
  95. Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  96. Salve Regina University – Director for Student Engagement – Salve Regina University
  97. Scales & Shells – Server
  98. SEA CORP – Subcontracts Administrator
  99. Semco Orthodontics – Orthodontic Team Member
  100. Sephora – Beauty Advisor
  101. Shaner Operating Corp – Dishwasher
  102. SSI – IT Support Specialist
  103. Starbucks – barista – Store# 07229, THAMES STREET
  104. Sterling St James – General Manager – Gourmet Retail Food Market
  105. Stoneacre Garden –Year Round Host $18 hour
  106. Storage Strategies – IT Support Specialist
  107. Subway – Subway Sandwich Artist
  108. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  109. Team One Newport – Warehouse Worker
  110. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Bartenders, Hosts, Line Cooks, and Servers
  111. The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
  112. The Market on Thames – Cashier/Stock Clerk
  113. The Mooring & The Smoke House – DISHWASHER – $125/WK BONUS, $14-$16/HR @ THE MOORING & THE SMOKE HOUSE 
  114. The Newport Experience – Front Desk Agent – Newport, RI
  115. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  116. The Simon Companies – Assistant Property Manager – Bayside Village
  117. The Vanderbilt – Steward
  118. The Wayfinder – Front Desk Manager
  119. The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Restaurant Help
  120. Town Fair Tire – Automotive Tire Technician
  121. Town of Middletown – Part-time Library Assistant
  122. United Parking – Valet Attendant
  123. US Commander, Navy Installations – MWR WAITER
  124. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  125. Verizon Authorized Retailer – Retail Wireless Sales Consultant
  126. Village House Nursing & Rehab – Activities Assistant
  127. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  128. Waste Connections – GENERAL LABORER / BENEFITS / YEAR ROUND EMPLOYMENT
  129. West Wind Marina – Dockhand at marina in Newport

