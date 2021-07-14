Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities Available This Week
- 22 Bowen’s – HOST @ 22 BOWEN’S
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Position, Part-time Housekeeper (apply by emailing info@admiralfitzroy.com or by calling or call 401-848-8000)
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- AlphaBEST Education – Group Leader – B&A School Program, Portsmouth, RI
- Atlantic Beach Hotel – Front Desk Supervisor
- Atria Senior Living – Engage Life Program Instructor – Atria Aquidneck Place
- Bar & Board – Hosts
- Bar ‘Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO ***SIGN ON BONUS***
- Bayshire Carlsbad CCRC – Director of Nursing (DON)
- Becket Family of Services – Direct Support Professional (DSP) Parent Hours! (M-F 9AM-3PM)
- Bellevue Wine & Spirits – Full or Part Time Help
- Blenheim Newport – Director of Nursing in Assisted Living
- Boys Town – Business Office Specialist
- Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT BANQUET MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Chilis – Janitor
- Clean Harbors Environmental Services – Hazardous Waste Technician
- Clean Ocean Access – Marketing Manager
- Cleaning Zoom – Housekeeping/Maid
- Codac Behavorial Health – Outpatient Counselor – Newport
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
- CountrySide Children’s Center – Teacher Aide
- CVS Health Retail – Retail Store Manager
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Spa Receptionist
- Diego’s Middletown – Restaurant Help
- Diego’s Newport – Restaurant Help
- DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
- Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
- Duris Studios – Fine Jewelry Sales Associate
- EBCAP – Teacher Associate Head Start (EBCAP0879)
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor position and Children’s Activity Coordinator position
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- FEDEx Office – Retail Customer Service Associate
- Fitzsparks – General Laborer
- Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member – Salve Regina University Bookstore F537
- Forty 1 North – AM Restaurant Server
- Genesis Healthcare – Staff Development Coordinator – RN (Full Time)
- Giusto – Line Cooks
- Gurney’s – Engineering Staff
- Hallman Septic & Portable Toilets – Restroom Attendant
- Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand (email cmurray@nemarinepilots.com)
- Home Depot – Asset Protection Specialist
- Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Dock Office
- Island Wine & Spirits – Cashier/Customer Service
- IYRS – Marina Attendant
- JP Morgan Chase – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market Expansion – Middletown, RI
- KFC – KFC Team Member
- Kilwins – Retail Chocolate and Ice Cream
- Leidos – Engineering Tech II
- Lifespan – Radiology Aide
- LoveToKnow Media – Staff Writer, Travel
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Bartender
- Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- McLaughlin Research Corp – MANAGEMENT ANALYST I-RC
- Middletown Public Schools – Grade 6 Teacher (Long-Term Sub)
- MIKEL – COMPUTER SYSTEMS ANALYST II
- NAPA Auto Parts – NAPA AUTO PARTS DELIVERY DRIVER
- New Sea Shai Restaurant – Server
- Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Technician
- Newport Blues Cafe – Parking Lot Attendant/Cashier
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Payroll Clerk – Part Time
- Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
- Newport Hotel Group – Training & Recruitment Coordinator
- Newport Public Schools – Secretary to Principal @ Thompson Middle School, Athletic Director at Rogers High School
- Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF @ NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP **SIGN ON BONUS**
- Newport Vineyards – Maintenance/Housekeeper
- Nicle R. Gray & Associates – Full Charge Bookkeeper
- Ocean Cliff Resort & Hotel – General Manager
- Ocean State Job Lot – Benefits Leave Management Coordinator
- Ocean State Nany Agency – Full Time Nanny
- Pasta Beach is Looking for Line Cooks
- Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
- Pink Pineapple – Boutique Sales Associate
- Portsmouth School Department – Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and School Committee
- Purvis Systems – Management Analyst
- Rogue Ales & Spirits – QA/QC Wastewater Tech
- Russell Moring Catering & Events – Catering – Culinary Event Staff $17.25 – $25.96 per hour
- Saccucci Honda – Customer Service Associate / Cashier
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Parts Assistant – Stockroom Clerk
- Salve Regina University – Business Analyst/Project Manager – Salve Regina University
- Scales & Shells – Office Coordinator
- SEACORP – Logistician – CM/ILS Support (All-Levels)
- Sig Insurance Agencies – Commercial Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Signet Jewelers – Sales Associate / Jewelry Consultant – Kay – Newport Towne Center – Newport, RI
- Spinlock – Sales and Marketing Associate
- St. George’s School – Registered Nurse – Part-time Variable Hours
- St. Philomena School – GRADE 2 TEACHER ASSISTANT
- Starbucks – Barista
- Team Trivia – Trivia Host
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representatives, Line Cooks, Hosts, Servers, Bartenders and Valets
- The Cookie Jar – Counter/Baker
- The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ THE MOORING
- The Navy Exchange – Retail Sales Associate
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The TJX Companies – Retail Associate
- The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Agent – $16.50/hr!
- The Wayfinder – Front Desk Supervisor
- The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Restaurant Help
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott
- Travers – !!!! A/C Tech Wanted! Newport RI !!!!
- tyler boe – Store Manager
- US Commander, Navy Installations – SAILING INSTRUCTOR
- US Naval Sea Systems Command – ADMIN/TECH SPECIALIST
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Wag Nation – Pet Groomer
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Westat – Assessment Administrato
- West Marine – Sales Associate
- Women’s Resource Center – Housing Advocate
- Zimmerman Marine – Boatyard Service Coordinator