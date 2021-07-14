Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities Available This Week

  1. 22 Bowen’s – HOST @ 22 BOWEN’S
  2. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Position, Part-time Housekeeper (apply by emailing info@admiralfitzroy.com or by calling or call 401-848-8000)
  3. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  4. AlphaBEST Education – Group Leader – B&A School Program, Portsmouth, RI
  5. Atlantic Beach Hotel – Front Desk Supervisor
  6. Atria Senior Living – Engage Life Program Instructor – Atria Aquidneck Place
  7. Bar & Board – Hosts
  8. Bar ‘Cino – SOUS CHEF @ BAR CINO ***SIGN ON BONUS***
  9. Bayshire Carlsbad CCRC – Director of Nursing (DON)
  10. Becket Family of Services – Direct Support Professional (DSP) Parent Hours! (M-F 9AM-3PM)
  11. Bellevue Wine & Spirits – Full or Part Time Help
  12. Blenheim Newport – Director of Nursing in Assisted Living
  13. Boys Town – Business Office Specialist
  14. Castle Hill Inn – ASSISTANT BANQUET MANAGER @ CASTLE HILL INN 
  15. Chilis – Janitor
  16. Clean Harbors Environmental Services – Hazardous Waste Technician
  17. Clean Ocean Access – Marketing Manager
  18. Cleaning Zoom – Housekeeping/Maid
  19. Codac Behavorial Health – Outpatient Counselor – Newport
  20. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Store Manager
  21. CountrySide Children’s Center – Teacher Aide
  22. CVS Health Retail – Retail Store Manager
  23. Davidson Hospitality Group – Spa Receptionist
  24. Diego’s Middletown – Restaurant Help
  25. Diego’s Newport – Restaurant Help
  26. DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
  27. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  28. Duris Studios – Fine Jewelry Sales Associate
  29. EBCAP – Teacher Associate Head Start (EBCAP0879)
  30. Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor position and Children’s Activity Coordinator position
  31. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  32. FEDEx Office – Retail Customer Service Associate
  33. Fitzsparks – General Laborer
  34. Follett Corporation – Seasonal Retail Team Member – Salve Regina University Bookstore F537
  35. Forty 1 North – AM Restaurant Server
  36. Genesis Healthcare – Staff Development Coordinator – RN (Full Time)
  37. Giusto – Line Cooks
  38. Gurney’s – Engineering Staff
  39. Hallman Septic & Portable Toilets – Restroom Attendant
  40. Hammett Boat Inc. – Deckhand (email cmurray@nemarinepilots.com)
  41. Home Depot – Asset Protection Specialist
  42. Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Dock Office
  43. Island Wine & Spirits – Cashier/Customer Service
  44. IYRS – Marina Attendant
  45. JP Morgan Chase – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market Expansion – Middletown, RI
  46. KFC – KFC Team Member
  47. Kilwins – Retail Chocolate and Ice Cream
  48. Leidos – Engineering Tech II
  49. Lifespan – Radiology Aide
  50. LoveToKnow Media – Staff Writer, Travel
  51. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Bartender
  52. Marco’s Subs & Marco’s Cafe – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  53. McLaughlin Research Corp – MANAGEMENT ANALYST I-RC
  54. Middletown Public Schools – Grade 6 Teacher (Long-Term Sub)
  55. MIKEL – COMPUTER SYSTEMS ANALYST II
  56. NAPA Auto Parts – NAPA AUTO PARTS DELIVERY DRIVER
  57. New Sea Shai Restaurant – Server
  58. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Technician
  59. Newport Blues Cafe – Parking Lot Attendant/Cashier
  60. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Payroll Clerk – Part Time
  61. Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
  62. Newport Hotel Group – Training & Recruitment Coordinator
  63. Newport Public Schools – Secretary to Principal @ Thompson Middle School, Athletic Director at Rogers High School
  64. Newport Restaurant Group – EXECUTIVE SOUS CHEF @ NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP **SIGN ON BONUS**
  65. Newport Vineyards – Maintenance/Housekeeper
  66. Nicle R. Gray & Associates – Full Charge Bookkeeper
  67. Ocean Cliff Resort & Hotel – General Manager
  68. Ocean State Job Lot – Benefits Leave Management Coordinator
  69. Ocean State Nany Agency – Full Time Nanny
  70. Pasta Beach is Looking for Line Cooks 
  71. Pickles – All Positions | email marcossubsri@gmail.com with availability and experience (experience is not required, will train the right people)
  72. Pink Pineapple – Boutique Sales Associate
  73. Portsmouth School Department – Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and School Committee
  74. Purvis Systems – Management Analyst
  75. Rogue Ales & Spirits – QA/QC Wastewater Tech
  76. Russell Moring Catering & Events – Catering – Culinary Event Staff $17.25 – $25.96 per hour
  77. Saccucci Honda – Customer Service Associate / Cashier
  78. Safe Harbor Marinas – Parts Assistant – Stockroom Clerk
  79. Salve Regina University – Business Analyst/Project Manager – Salve Regina University
  80. Scales & Shells – Office Coordinator
  81. SEACORP – Logistician – CM/ILS Support (All-Levels)
  82. Sig Insurance Agencies – Commercial Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  83. Signet Jewelers – Sales Associate / Jewelry Consultant – Kay – Newport Towne Center – Newport, RI
  84. Spinlock – Sales and Marketing Associate
  85. St. George’s School – Registered Nurse – Part-time Variable Hours
  86. St. Philomena School – GRADE 2 TEACHER ASSISTANT
  87. Starbucks – Barista
  88. Team Trivia – Trivia Host 
  89. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  90. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representatives, Line Cooks, Hosts, Servers, Bartenders and Valets
  91. The Cookie Jar – Counter/Baker
  92. The Mooring – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR @ THE MOORING 
  93. The Navy Exchange – Retail Sales Associate
  94. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  95. The TJX Companies – Retail Associate
  96. The Vanderbilt – Front Desk Agent – $16.50/hr!
  97. The Wayfinder – Front Desk Supervisor
  98. The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar – Restaurant Help
  99. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott
  100. Travers – !!!! A/C Tech Wanted! Newport RI !!!!
  101. tyler boe – Store Manager
  102. US Commander, Navy Installations – SAILING INSTRUCTOR
  103. US Naval Sea Systems Command – ADMIN/TECH SPECIALIST
  104. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  105. Wag Nation – Pet Groomer
  106. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  107. Westat – Assessment Administrato
  108. West Marine – Sales Associate
  109. Women’s Resource Center – Housing Advocate
  110. Zimmerman Marine – Boatyard Service Coordinator

