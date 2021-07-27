The first day of “Part 2” of “Folk On,” Newport Folk’s iteration of the 2021 Festival, was a resounding success. If you haven’t heard, the Festival reduced its capacity to 50% due to the pandemic. So, a pair of three-day mini-fests replaced the usual three-day weekend Festival.

Monday featured a good mix of music, from solo singer-songwriters (think Ben Gibbard) to raucous rock and rollers (think Middle Brother). Other highlights included Festival first-timers Sunny War and Andrea von Kampen as well as a memorable set from Brothers of a Feather, the (Black Crowes) Chris and Rich Robinson duo.

Photographers Ken Abrams and Gary Alpert were there and share some photos of the artists who played below.

Photos by Ken Abrams

Erin Rae

Sunny War

Courtney Marie Andrews

Aoife O’Donovan

Fruit Bats

Fruit Bats

Hiss Golden Messenger

Hiss Golden Messenger

Middle Brother

Middle Brother

Middle Brother

Ben Gibbard

Middle Brother

Photos by Gary Alpert