The first day of “Part 2” of “Folk On,” Newport Folk’s iteration of the 2021 Festival, was a resounding success. If you haven’t heard, the Festival reduced its capacity to 50% due to the pandemic. So, a pair of three-day mini-fests replaced the usual three-day weekend Festival.

Monday featured a good mix of music, from solo singer-songwriters (think Ben Gibbard) to raucous rock and rollers (think Middle Brother). Other highlights included Festival first-timers Sunny War and Andrea von Kampen as well as a memorable set from Brothers of a Feather, the (Black Crowes) Chris and Rich Robinson duo.

Photographers Ken Abrams and Gary Alpert were there and share some photos of the artists who played below.

Photos by Ken Abrams

  • Erin Rae
  • Sunny War
  • Courtney Marie Andrews
  • Aoife O’Donovan
  • Fruit Bats
  • Fruit Bats
  • Hiss Golden Messenger
  • Hiss Golden Messenger
  • Middle Brother
  • Middle Brother
  • Middle Brother
  • Ben Gibbard
  • Middle Brother

Photos by Gary Alpert

  • Christopher Paul Stelling
  • Billy Strings
  • Billy Strings
  • Brothers of a Feather
  • Brothers of a Feather
  • Brothers of a Feather
  • Nathaniel Rattliff
  • Nathaniel Rattliff
  • Nathaniel Rattliff
  • Nathaniel Rattliff
  • Christopher Paul Stelling

Ken Abrams

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams writes about music for What'sUpNewp, Providence Monthly, SO RI, and more. He DJ's "The Kingston Coffeehouse" Tuesday nights, 6-9 PM on WRIU 90.3 FM.

Gary Alpert

Gary Alpert is a contributor and photographer for What's Up Newp.

Having been diagnosed with a profound hearing loss at the age of 2, Gary has have always witnessed the world around him with a heightened sense of sight. While hearing aids offer him a world with sound, he continues to experience the world with a visual edge. With a camera in hand, he hopes to show you what he sees.