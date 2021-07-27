WhatsUpNewp’s Folk and Jazz Festival coverage is supported by the Midtown Oyster Bar. Midtown Oyster Bar is Newport's choice when it comes to the freshest seafood and largest raw bar in town. Located directly on Thames Street, there is no better place to watch the hustle and bustle of downtown Newport.
Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.
The first day of “Part 2” of “Folk On,” Newport Folk’s iteration of the 2021 Festival, was a resounding success. If you haven’t heard, the Festival reduced its capacity to 50% due to the pandemic. So, a pair of three-day mini-fests replaced the usual three-day weekend Festival.
Monday featured a good mix of music, from solo singer-songwriters (think Ben Gibbard) to raucous rock and rollers (think Middle Brother). Other highlights included Festival first-timers Sunny War and Andrea von Kampen as well as a memorable set from Brothers of a Feather, the (Black Crowes) Chris and Rich Robinson duo.
Photographers Ken Abrams and Gary Alpert were there and share some photos of the artists who played below.
Photos by Ken Abrams
Photos by Gary Alpert