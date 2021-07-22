The Narrows Center for the Arts is once again hosting in-person concerts. There are some great shows coming up in August, along with art gallery exhibitions, and the “Summer Evenings in the Park” series. Check the schedule below for details.

UPCOMING CONCERTS

Wednesday, August 4 – Summer Evenings in the Park (Griffin Park)

The City of Fall River and the Narrows have partnered together to bring the arts right into the neighborhoods of the residents of Fall River. We are proud to be a part of making the arts accessible to all in our community and to bring what we do into the neighborhoods of Fall River. This week our featured musical act is Marcus Monteiro Trio, a contemporary jazz group.

Thursday, August 5 – Paul Thorn Band

Paul Thorn has rambled down back roads and jumped out of airplanes, worked for years in a furniture factory, battled four-time world champion boxer Roberto Duran on national television, performed on stages with Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, Sting, and John Prine among many others, and made some of the most emotionally restless yet fully accessible music of our time.

Friday, August 6 – Tuba Skinny

Formed in 2009, Tuba Skinny has steadily evolved from a loose collection of street musicians into a solid ensemble dedicated to bringing the traditional New Orleans sound to audiences around the world.

Wednesday, August 11 – Summer Evenings in the Park (Poulos Park)

Friday, August 13 – Cracker

Cracker has been described as a lot of things over the years: alt-rock, Americana, insurgent-country, and have even had the terms punk and classic-rock thrown at them. But more than anything Cracker are survivors.

Wednesday, August 18 – Summer Evenings in the Park (Pulaski Park)

Wednesday, August 18 – Marcia Ball

“Fifty years have passed in a flash,” says Texas-born, Louisiana-raised pianist, songwriter, and vocalist Marcia Ball of her long and storied career. Ball, the 2018 Texas State Musician Of The Year, has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage.

Wednesday, August 25 – Summer Evenings in the Park (Ruggles Park)

Saturday, August 28 – Pousette-Dart Band

Jon Pousette-Dart is best known as an American classic and folk-rock songwriter, musician, and performing artist. Growing up in Suffern, NY with a household of artists, he separated himself by picking up a guitar at the age of 10 and mapping out a life in music before he ever attended a little league game.

ART GALLERY EXHIBITIONS

May 6, 2021 – August 31, 2021

Wild Solace: Garden Paintings by Paula Martiesian

May 31, 2021 – September 30, 2021

To Been There: Photographs by Rick Couto (Video Exhibition)