By Hall Of Fame Open

Kevin Anderson, a two-time major finalist, and 2016 Hall of Fame Open champion Ivo Karlovic have accepted wild cards for the 2021 Hall of Fame Open. Anderson and Karlovic join American Jack Sock as three accomplished champions to make up the wild card entries for the main draw.

Christian Harrison, who reached the semifinals at Delray Beach earlier this year after advancing as a qualifier, has received the second wild card to the Hall of Fame Open qualifying rounds. He joins Will Blumberg, a 5-time ITA All-American from the University of North Carolina, who was awarded the qualifying round’s first wild card

Major Success

South African Kevin Anderson returns to the Hall of Fame Open for the first time since 2008. Since then, he has reached the sport’s highest stages as a finalist at the 2017 US Open and in 2018 at Wimbledon. After defeating Roger Federer en route to the 2018 Wimbledon final, Anderson ascended to the ATP Tour’s top five rankings.

Anderson owns six ATP titles on his career, most recently in 2019 at Pune, India. At Wimbledon earlier this month, he advanced to the second round before falling to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Welcome Back, Ivo

Fan-favorite Ivo Karlovic will compete in his 10th Hall of Fame Open since 2006, and eight-straight since 2013. Karlovic captured the 2016 singles title in Newport after previously advancing to the final in both 2014 and 2015, and owns a 16-8 career record on the Hall of Fame Open’s grass courts.

The Croatian is the ATP Tour’s all-time record-holder in aces, with 13,653 on his 20-plus year career. He has eight titles on Tour, including three on grass.

Tickets & Info

The Hall of Fame Open will be held July 11 – 18, 2021. Hosted directly after Wimbledon, the tournament kicks off the US Open Series, as the first pro event in the United States for the summer season. Tickets are on sale now on HallofFameOpen.com/tickets, including more seats than ever before available under shaded cover.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame is working closely with the State of Rhode Island and the ATP Tour, and will abide by all health and safety protocols put in place by those institutions. Fans may be subject to certain health protocols that could include temperature checks, mask-wearing, and social distancing. It is anticipated that health and safety policies will continue to evolve until closer to the event. Details will continue to be updated on HallofFameOpen.com.