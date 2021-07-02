Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said yesterday that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this week that she said makes it more difficult for minority voters, is “deeply disappointing.”

“Your constitutional right to vote should never be affected by your zip code or the color of your skin,” she said. “The United States Supreme Court issued a deeply disappointing decision that weakens Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. This decision makes it increasingly difficult to legally challenge voting policies that discriminate against Black, Latino, Asian American, and Native American voters.”

The 6 to 3 Supreme Court vote along ideological lines said Arizona did not violate the Voting Rights Act when it passed a law in 2016 allowing only voters, their family members, or their caregivers to collect and deliver a completed ballot. The court also upheld an Arizona state policy that requires election officials to discard ballots that were accidentally cast in the wrong precincts.

Lawyers for the Democratic Party said Arizona has had a practice of shifting voting precincts in many minority communities, thus making it more confusing for voters. “The Republican Party’s continued assault on the Voting Rights Act makes the fight to protect our freedom to vote even more urgent,” Gorbea said. “I will continue to work at the state and federal level to combat the wave of voter suppression bills sweeping our country.”