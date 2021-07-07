Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.
The City of Newport announced today that it will be teaming up with Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice and East Bay Community Action to host a pair of free pop-up vaccination events next week outside of City Hall.
The two events which are scheduled to run on July 12th and 15th from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible who has not yet been vaccinated. Trained staff will have educational materials and be available to answer questions regarding vaccine hesitancy. COVID-19 rapid tests will also be available.
The City says in a press release that due to the “generous support of the van Beuren Charitable Foundation, anyone vaccinated at these events will receive a $100 Stop and Shop gift card while supplies last”. No appointment is necessary and a photo ID is not required.
Vaccinations will be administered by trained VNH&H Registered Nurses, with support from EastBay Community Action EMT’s. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine should plan on visiting Newport City Hall at 43 Broadway, Newport any time between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In the event of inclement weather, vaccines will be administered inside City Hall in the Second Floor Council Chambers.