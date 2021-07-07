The City of Newport announced today that it will be teaming up with Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice and East Bay Community Action to host a pair of free pop-up vaccination events next week outside of City Hall.

The two events which are scheduled to run on July 12th and 15th from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible who has not yet been vaccinated. Trained staff will have educational materials and be available to answer questions regarding vaccine hesitancy. COVID-19 rapid tests will also be available.

The City says in a press release that due to the “generous support of the van Beuren Charitable Foundation, anyone vaccinated at these events will receive a $100 Stop and Shop gift card while supplies last”. No appointment is necessary and a photo ID is not required.

Vaccinations will be administered by trained VNH&H Registered Nurses, with support from EastBay Community Action EMT’s. Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine should plan on visiting Newport City Hall at 43 Broadway, Newport any time between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, vaccines will be administered inside City Hall in the Second Floor Council Chambers.