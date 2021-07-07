With the summer season in full swing, The City of Newport is reminding boaters to take it slow when approaching Newport Harbor.

Beginning this week, Newport Harbormaster patrols will be stepping up enforcement at the entrance to Newport Harbor where new No Wake signage and buoys have been installed.

“As a destination port, Newport’s marine traffic is incredibly diverse, attracting vessels from megayachts and charter boats to youth sailboats, kayaks, and dinghies,” the City of Newport says in a press release today. “In an effort to keep Newport Harbor safe for all uses, City officials will be paying a close eye for boaters who violate the City’s No Wake Zones or are operating under unsafe conditions”.

Recently, new signage has been installed at the northern tip of Fort Adams State Park reminding boaters of the harbor’s speed restrictions, while buoys have also been strategically placed at designated channel entrances.

While the majority of local vessel operators are familiar with the City’s Harbor Rules, the city says that boaters who ignore posted speed limits or operate in an unsafe manner may be subject to fines of $50 or more.