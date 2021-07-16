BankNewport has awarded its Financial Education Scholarship to four local high school graduates as part of its BNWise financial education program to help students refine their financial skills, and understand that managing personal finances can pave the way for a bright economic future.

Liza Nunes and Peyton Gardner of Rogers High School in Newport; Dylan Pires of Portsmouth High School; and Johnna Gallo of West Warwick High School each won the $1,000 scholarship for their integrity, aptitude, leadership, community outreach, volunteerism and involvement as outlined in their scholarship applications.

Johanna Gallo

Dylan Pires

Liza Nunes and Peyton Gardner with Evan Rose, Vice President of Bank Newport

“We’ve learned many lessons during the pandemic, but realizing the significance of financial literacy and the impact that knowledge has on most facets of our lives is among the most important,” said Wendy Kagan, Executive Vice President, Director of Employee and Community Engagement at BankNewport in a statement. “At BankNewport, we believe it’s our responsibility to provide the guidance, support, education and tools that these young adults need to begin planning for the future and to make smart choices in the present. These four scholarship recipients have each proven to be responsible members of the community and have demonstrated their desire to reach their financial goals through hard work and determination.”

According to BankNewport, the BNWise Financial Education program made a significant impact on middle schools and high schools in Rhode Island during the school year. As of June 3, 2021, more than 1,450 active students from 25 schools participated in bank-sponsored financial literacy courses. Of the 5,815 completed modules across the participating schools, students achieved a 56% knowledge gain of key financial education content.

As a community bank, sharing financial expertise is integral to BankNewport’s mission. Whether students choose to enter the workforce or pursue formal education after high school, BankNewport seeks to empower them to be confident in their financial choices and achieve success as future employees, parents, and members of the community.