The 33rd Falcon Ridge Folk Festival will make its annual flight, albeit somewhat differently this year; in a new location, one day only, with full pandemic precautions & both in-person and live-stream options on Sat July 31 at the Goshen Fair Grounds in Goshen CT.



Marking its usual calendar spot and Brigadoon-like appearance, the fest will be shorter & sweeter yet still brimming with love, talent, community spirit, and of course, still accessible and ASL-interpreted.

Fest organizers announced the hybrid fest plans in April with a message saying, “How we miss you all! And hope you are well and staying very safe til we can gather again as we did for 31 years in person and ONE VIRTUAL get together for our SHARE AND SHELTER IN PLACE 2020 fest. Hoping for something more than ONLY virtual this year.”

In that spirit, the plan to create A DAY OF FALCON RIDGE came to be. The one-day event will feature 8 performers on 2 stages, wonderful food & crafts as always, just not as many. Though current pandemic precautions, as well as the fest organizers’ proceed-with-an-abundance-of-caution attitude, will limit what is offered this year or at least the physical way it is offered, it certainly will not dampen the community vibe always shared at Falcon Ridge every year.

Fest stalwarts, the Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Vance Gilbert & Susan Werner are all onboard the hybrid fest train along with folk icon & early instigator of the 60’s urban Folk Revival, Tom Rush, the newly minted Fox Run Five, indigenous Canadian blueswoman Crystal Shawanda, recipient of the 2021 JUNO award for Blues Album of the Year & last but never least the fest’s much loved Falcon Ridge House Band doing their own set. Music will begin at 11 AM and end by 10 PM.

For those who cannot attend the one-day fest in person, a live stream will be available as well. More info on this year’s one-day event can be found at FalconRidgeFolk.com or by calling 860-364-0366.