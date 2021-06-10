A new “unofficial” after-party is coming to Newport on Monday, July 26th when the Newport Folk Festival’s “Folk On” event is in town.

The “Rhode Island Folk Showcase” will be held at the Newport Playhouse and will feature several locally based singer-songwriters performing half-hour sets. (Note: This event is not affiliated with the Newport Folk Festival.)

The “Showcase” will be held on the first night of “Round 2” of “Folk On” and will begin soon after the Fort Adams event lets out. It’s a great opportunity for fans at the Folk Festival to hear some local talent in a relaxed environment.

The show will include a range of performers playing solo and collaborating on songs. All of the performers have released original music and one, Allysen Callery, has toured Europe. Several have received national press in recent years.

Scheduled performers include Avi Jacob, Allysen Callery, John Fusek, Cardboard Ox (Traci Potochnik and Steve Allain), Beth Barron, Jodie Treloar Sampson, and Jen Long w/the Whale Guitar.

In addition to the performances, singer/designer Jen Long will share the “Whale Guitar,” a unique instrument designed to “raise awareness, prompt action, and support the science of protecting the marine environment for the preservation of whales, oceans and ultimately ourselves.”

The RI Folk Showcase is produced by two RI Monthly “Best of RI” winners, WhatsUpNewp and the Newport Playhouse. For more information and advance tickets, click here. Note: Tickets on sale Monday June 14 at 10AM. Tickets are $20 with food and drink available at the Playhouse.

Stay tuned for updates and interviews with the performers. See you at the Playhouse on July 26th!