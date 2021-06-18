The Wakefield Village Association (WVA) has announced the rekindling of the Wakefield RiverFire summer event series. The first fire lighting is on Thursday, June 24th from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the Saugatucket River in historic, downtown Wakefield and continues every Thursday evening until August 19th.

Enjoy the serene views of the Saugatucket River, as the sun peacefully sets, and the wood in the fire basins begin to glow and crackle. Live music from area bands will perform on stage at the river’s edge and Saugatucket Bridge. Starting at 8:00 PM, a “RiverFire Cabaret” will continue into the evening at The Contemporary Theater Company outdoor stage. On Main Street, local artisans and vendors will be selling goods. Local shops and restaurants and the adjacent elementary school playground will be open.

Do you have a burning passion to support and celebrate local businesses and the community? Visit and experience what authentic downtown Main Street is all about. WVA is working with local and state officials to keep things safe for everyone of all ages and is excited to bring back other events in the future. Vendors and visitors will be required to follow up-to-date state guidelines for face coverings, social distancing and other measures.

Admission to Wakefield RiverFire is free. A non-perishable food collection site will be provided to benefit the Jonnycake Center For Hope. Jonnycake’s mission is to provide basic needs, resources, and hope to our community members. Their vision is a community without hunger and poverty where everyone can reach their full potential and improve their quality of life.

Join RiverFire events via the South County Bike Path or drive downtown and park at either of the two, free municipal parking lots.

For live music schedules, additional event information, or if you’re interested in becoming a vendor, visit https://www.WakefieldVillageAssociation.com or email WVAvendors@gmail.com.