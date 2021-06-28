TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas today announced that it has acquired The Dutch Harbor Boat Yard located at 252 Narragansett Avenue in scenic Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Nestled between Dutch Island and Jamestown, Dutch Harbor Boat Yard is a full-service boatyard and mooring field proving year-round boat storage and maintenance.

“Located along the West Passage of Jamestown, RI, Dutch Harbor is considered one of the last pristine and unspoiled boating locations in Southern New England,” said Robert Leven, Chief Investment Officer of TPG Hotels, Resorts and Marinas in a statement. “We are pleased to have to the privilege of owning and operating this facility and continuing its long tradition of impeccable service to the northeast boating community.”

According to Dutch Harbor Boat Yard’s website, the boat yard had been owned by by Eric Presbrey and Joe McGrady since January of 2014 .

TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas is an operator of marinas and hospitality assets across all chain scales. According to TPG, the firm’s resume includes over 180 branded, independent, boutique and nautically-based hotels comprising more than 32,000 guestrooms in 32 states. According to TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas, it is a “vertically integrated organization actively engaged in hotel operations, development, acquisitions, asset repositionings and marina management across the country”.

Dutch Harbor Boat Yard was named an Elite Fleet tier marina by Marinas.com. The honor included the Boaters’ Choice Awards that highlighted the top 2% of all marinas that “went above and beyond”. Boaters’ Choice Awards recognized 217 marinas in the United States and the Caribbean, and Dutch Harbor Boat Yard was one of only two marinas in Rhode Island named to the Elite Fleet list.