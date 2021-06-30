As part of its Adult Summer Reading Program, Tiverton Public Library today announced that it will be presenting “Tails & Tales – a Rhode Island Community Storytelling Series”.

Tiverton Public Library writes in a press release that it has partnered with organizations across the state to present a festival of stories featuring local storytelling artists, historians, and community members. Everyone is welcome to join these events on Monday evenings, July 12th-August 16th, at 6:30pm. The series will be offered via Zoom; folks are welcome to join us from home or watch with us in the Library’s Community Room!

July 12th — Lorén Spears, Narragansett, Executive Director of the Tomaquag Museum, will share traditional stories and music that weave together the history and culture of the Indigenous peoples of New England.

July 19th — Wanda Schell, from the Rhode Island Black Storytellers, will perform “No Man Ever Would Have Been Treated So: The Trials of Elleanor Eldridge.” Elleanor Eldridge was the first Black woman in America to plead a case in court. This industrious, ingenious, 19th-century Rhode Island native fought to regain her property stolen by an unscrupulous money lender.

July 26th — Robb Dimmick and Cathy Clasper-Torch, of Stages of Freedom, will share classic Hans Christian Andersen stories set to live musical accompaniment.

August 2nd — Susan Anderson, the Outreach and Education Coordinator of the Tiverton Historical Society, will share some fascinating and, perhaps, quirky tales from Tiverton’s history.

August 12th — Wendy Taylor, Founder and Executive Director of West Place Animal Sanctuary, will share how a traumatic loss drove her to leave her law practice and dedicate her life to improving the lives of animals who have been victims of cruelty, abuse, or neglect.

“We are excited to partner with so many exceptional performers and educators across Rhode Island. We hope this storytelling series will provide experiences that educate, spark the imagination, and broaden perspectives,” said Deb Estrella, Adult Services Librarian at Tiverton Public Library in a statement.

Tiverton Public Library says that this series is made possible through funding provided by the Friends of Tiverton Libraries and by a grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, through an appropriation by the Rhode Island General Assembly, a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, and private funders.

Visit tivertonlibrary.org to learn more about the series or register for any of the events.