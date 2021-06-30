The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) recently announced that Southern Airways Express has resumed daily flights between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD) and Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK) seven (7) days a week, with two flights on Saturdays.

Southern Airways Express provides mid-day flights for a quick, easy and spacious air travel experience to the island. Airfare starts at $79 with frequent flyer discount plans available.

ISLAND HOPPER SCHEDULE

Flights from PVD to Nantucket Departure Time Arrival Time Airline Code Flight Number Aircraft Type Day of Operation 10:10 10:50 9X 41 Cessna Caravan Saturday only 13:35 14:15 9X 43 Cessna Caravan Daily Flights from Nantucket to PVD Departure Time Arrival Time Airline Code Flight Number Aircraft Type Day of Operation 08:35 09:20 9X 40 Cessna Caravan Saturday only 11:50 12:35 9X 42 Cessna Caravan Daily

“We’re thrilled to resume daily flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Nantucket” said Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer of Southern Airways Express in a statement. “A great getaway is never far away as we know many are looking forward to traveling to Nantucket with its beautiful beaches, spectacular spots for hiking, quaint village spaces, exquisite dining, shopping, history and more this summer.”

Southern Airways Express provided the following information about their flights and experiences;

INFLIGHT EXPERIENCE

Southern Airways Express prides itself on its fleet of safe, spacious aircraft that can accommodate those personal “extras” such as bikes, golf clubs, and even the family dog that help create memorable vacation experiences. With flight times under 30 minutes, travelers spend little time in transit and are able to enjoy vacation getaways more fully. Southern Airways fleet of aircraft, including the Cessna Caravan and Grand Caravan, also offer more personal space than any other commercial aircraft except for a Boeing 747 and easily accommodate additional baggage or other items for longer-term stays.

SEAMLESS CONNECTIONS

For those traveling to and from Nantucket, Southern Airways Express now offers seamless connecting service via PVD to numerous cities throughout the United States thanks to an interline agreement with American Airlines and United Airlines. Those partnerships allow passengers to check their luggage all the way and obtain all boarding passes to their final destination, eliminating the need to re-check luggage, change terminals or go through security screening while connecting. This is another example of the hassle-free travel experience at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport.

DISCOUNT TRAVEL SOLUTIONS FOR FREQUENT FLYERS

Southern Airways Express offers an innovative program that provides savings for frequent travelers. Individuals or companies can purchase 4 different levels of pre-paid travel cards from $1,000 to $20,000 and receive up to a 15% discount. Additional benefits included two free bags per person, one free change per reservation, and a personal booking portal to make reservations, keep track of flight history and card balance. Funds may be pooled among family members or employees of a company. For further questions, contact Bob Jensen, Corporate Sales Director at 615-823-4551or b.jensen@iflysouthern.com.

For more information, visit www.pvdairport.com.