Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes;

Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Sour Grapes is currently published in multiple newspapers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California, and Texas and is also available online. 

Tim grew up in Attleboro, Massachusetts and now lives in Smithfield, Rhode  Island with his wife, and two daughters. He has been a freelance cartoonist for over 20  years. Tim is a member of the National Cartoonists Society and a member of ARIA  (Association of Rhode Island Authors). He has created several Sour Grapes compilation  and story-coloring books. Tim teaches cartooning and speaks at local schools and  libraries. He also appears at various book signings, events and comic conventions.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.