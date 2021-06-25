Friday: Tonight, 80’s/90’s pop star Tiffany plays the Greenwich Odeum in a low capacity show. Known for #1 hits “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been,” the show promises to be a lot of fun! Details here.

Friday: The Melissa Chaplin Family, a Newport-based folk group, plays a free outdoor show. Also performing, Mel and the Unruly Roots. Details here.

Friday: The Honey Island Swamp Band plays the Narrows Center in Fall River. Details here.

Friday: The Vinyl Years with Lisa K make their debut at Chan’s with hits from Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan and more. Details here.

Lisa Kay and the Vinyl Years

Friday: Some great singing and songwriting tonight at Askew with Boston rocker Will Dailey and special guest Tyler-James Kelly of The Silks. Details here.

Friday: Josh Sherman and Greyhound Dream stop by The Pumphouse in Peacedale. Details here.

Saturday: Time to rock out at the re-opened Parlour in Providence when three top area bands dust off their amps … Don’t miss Consuelo’s Revenge, Pony Boy and Sonsoma. Details here.