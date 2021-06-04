This weekend, it’s all about local favorites on the live music scene. Check out some shows around town featuring some of the region’s top performers.

Friday: Mark Cutler and the Men of Great Courage return to the Narrows Center for their first live show since the pandemic. Check out RI Music Hall of Famer Cutler live in person or stream it. Details here.

Friday: The Dick Clarks will bring a rock show to Pump House Music Works Friday. Steamy Windows opens. Details here.

Friday: West African percussionist Sidy Maiga and AfriManding play the Stomping Ground in nearby Putnum, CT. Details here.

Saturday: Head back to Fall River for the annual Spindle Fest Festival. There’s art, food, fun and more with music from Neal & the Vipers and the Neil McCarthy Quartet. Details here.

Saturday: Check out Texas guitar slinger Willie J. Laws and his soulful mixture Blues/Funk, classic R&B, Country, and Rock & Roll at Chan’s. Details here.

Saturday: Askew in Providence rocks out to the sounds of The Quins with openers One Time Weekend. Details here.