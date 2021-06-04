What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
It takes just 30 seconds and you can choose the amount.
This weekend, it’s all about local favorites on the live music scene. Check out some shows around town featuring some of the region’s top performers.
Friday: Mark Cutler and the Men of Great Courage return to the Narrows Center for their first live show since the pandemic. Check out RI Music Hall of Famer Cutler live in person or stream it. Details here.
Friday: The Dick Clarks will bring a rock show to Pump House Music Works Friday. Steamy Windows opens. Details here.
Friday: West African percussionist Sidy Maiga and AfriManding play the Stomping Ground in nearby Putnum, CT. Details here.
Saturday: Head back to Fall River for the annual Spindle Fest Festival. There’s art, food, fun and more with music from Neal & the Vipers and the Neil McCarthy Quartet. Details here.
Saturday: Check out Texas guitar slinger Willie J. Laws and his soulful mixture Blues/Funk, classic R&B, Country, and Rock & Roll at Chan’s. Details here.
Saturday: Askew in Providence rocks out to the sounds of The Quins with openers One Time Weekend. Details here.
More From What’s Up Newp
- RISBDC: Continued investment in RI small business community essential to moving state economy forward from COVID-19
- Gulls win first game on the road
- Governor McKee, RIDOH provide Rhode Island COVID-19 Vaccination Update
- COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data on COVID-19 and vaccine administration
- Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Mark Cutler, Willie Law and the Dick Clarks