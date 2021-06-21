During a June 15th Scout Troop 3 Newport ceremony, 18-year-old Jack Hallett was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Scouting. Hallett is the son of Michael and Anna Hallett of Middletown.

Jack Hallett, a 2021 graduate of Middletown High School, has been active in Scouting and the community. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in November 2020 following a lengthy, formal board of review process. Hallett renovated and documented Middletown Historic Cemetery 30 — known as the Salisbury-Stoddard Lot — as his required Eagle Scout Project. The project consisted of three parts. First, his team cleared the Wyatt Road cemetery of brush and trees; second, they repaired the stone walls, and third they documented the gravestone data for the Middletown Historical Society Archives. Jack presented his project to the Middletown Town Council.

Jack Hallett served as the troop’s senior patrol leader and was formally awarded the Eagle rank on Tuesday, June 15th at the Newport Elks Lodge where the troop usually meets. Photo Credit: Michael Hallett, III | Scout Troop 3 Newport

Outside of scouting, Jack has also earned valuable work experience. For six weeks during the summer of 2020, he participated in a PrepareRI virtual work program as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) leading a five member finance team. The internship with the Perspective Corporation, which helps people with learning and developmental disabilities find employment, consisted of formulating and presenting a business plan for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing.

Hallett and his project team had to remove a thick layer of brush and trees that obscured many of the slate grave markers. Photo Credit: Michael Hallett, III | Scout Troop 3 Newport

Hallett also led the Middletown High School team in the CyberPatriot cybersecurity competition and participated in a cyber-forensics camp called GenCyber at Norwich University. Using his cyber expertise, he assembled his computer (which has proved especially useful for remote learning), and enjoys coding simple computer games within the Unity engine using JEdit for writing the code. In August, Jack will be attending the University of Illinois where he plans to major in materials science and engineering.

Scout Troop 3 Newport typically meets every Tuesday at 7PM, at the Elks Club, 141 Pelham Street, Newport. During the pandemic, the troop continued to meet online and conduct outdoor activities for local youth. Since 1947, over 90 Troop 3 Newport scouts have achieved the rank of Eagle. Jack is the troop’s 93rd Eagle Scout. Information about local scouting opportunities can be found at https://beascout.org.

Located near Wyatt Road, the historic Salisbury-Stoddard Lot contains 15 burials. The oldest gravestone is from 1791 and the newest stone shows 1881. Photo Credit: Michael Hallett, III | Scout Troop 3 Newport