By Save The Bay, News

On Tuesday, June 29, Save The Bay will offer a youth swim clinic led by Olympic medalist and Saunderstown native Elizabeth Beisel. Swimmers ages 8 to 18 are invited to register for the clinic, which will include a Q&A session, 60 minutes of pool time, and the opportunity to take photos and collect autographs from the Olympian, who will also be reprising her role as Swim Ambassador at the 45th annual Save The Bay Swim on July 17.

“We are thrilled to kick off the swim season by offering young swimmers the opportunity to learn from Elizabeth,” said Save The Bay Events Manager Leanne Danielsen. “Her enthusiasm for both the sport and Narragansett Bay is contagious, and we know that all of our clinic participants will leave the pool inspired—and with a few new swimming tricks to take to their next swimming event!”

“The Bay plays a huge role in our lives as Rhode Islanders,” said Beisel. “I know that our local waters were a big part of why I fell in love with swimming when I was younger. I can’t wait to share my swim journey and tips with some of the Ocean State’s up-and-coming swimmers, and to support Save The Bay’s important work in the process.”

The clinic will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Pods Swimming located at 111 Commercial Way, East Providence, R.I. Registration ($50) is required, and interested parties can sign up at savebay.org/swim-clinic. All proceeds will support Save The Bay’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.

Elizabeth Beisel, three-time Olympian and Rhode Island native, will lead a youth swim clinic with Save The Bay on June 29.



Elizabeth Beisel is a three-time Olympic swimmer and two-time Olympic medalist who competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Since retiring from the sport, Beisel has discovered a new passion for public speaking and conducting clinics. As a professionally trained public speaker, she now travels the country to share her story and message. This is the third year that Beisel has accepted the role of Swim Ambassador for the Save The Bay Swim, offering youth swim clinics, training tips for adult swim participants, and event day welcoming remarks at the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser.

As one of the most storied open-water swims in the United States, the Save The Bay Swim celebrates the tremendous cleanup of Narragansett Bay since the first official Swim in 1977 and the organization’s founding in 1970. Participant swimmers tackle a two-mile open water swim from Naval Station Newport to Potters Cove in Jamestown, while raising funds to support Save The Bay’s advocacy, education and habitat restoration efforts. This year’s event features a scaled-down, in-person Swim on July 17, as well as a summerlong Virtual Swim & Open which offers challenges in a number of athletic disciplines, from swimming and kayaking, to bicycling and running. Those interested in registering for the Virtual Swim, creating a team or making a donation to the event are encouraged to visit savebay.org/swim or contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org or 401-272-3540 x140.

The Save The Bay Swim is supported in part by the following event sponsors: MetLife, Fuss & O’Neill, F.L. Putnam Investment Management, BayCoast Bank, Sunflower Designs, WaterScents, Beta, Rhode Races & Events, and Blaeser Insurance; as well as Save The Bay’s 50th Anniversary sponsors: Sage Family Foundation, Navigant Credit Union, CVS Health, REI Co-op, F.L. Putnam Investment Management, Absolut, Amica Insurance, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Moo.com, Roger Williams University, Brown University, Coast to Coast Promotional Products, Citrin Cooperman and Starkweather & Shepley.