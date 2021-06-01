For the second year in a row, Save The Bay has transformed its annual Taste of The Bay event into a fundraiser supporting its local food and beverage partners. Ticket sales open today and will be available for purchase through June 30. Ticket proceeds will be evenly distributed among the event’s loyal vendors, all of whom have regularly donated their fare to the fundraiser in the past, but who have been impacted by COVID-19 over the last year.

Historically, the annual Taste of The Bay event has been a community celebration of the flavors, sights and sounds of Narragansett Bay. Guests convene at Save The Bay’s Providence Bay Center to enjoy delicious samplings of local seafood, prepared foods and drink—all donated by local restaurants and caterers, shellfishermen, bakeries, breweries and wineries.

When COVID-19 prevented Save The Bay from holding Taste of The Bay as usual in 2020, the environmental nonprofit flipped the script and converted the event into a fundraiser for the partners who made the event possible in the past. For 2021, they’ve upheld the model, as the state continues to recover from the pandemic.

“For years, these Taste of The Bay vendors have donated their food and drink in support of Narragansett Bay and our advocacy, habitat restoration, and environmental education efforts,” said Save The Bay Executive Director Jonathan Stone in a statement. “We want to make the most of this second opportunity to support those who have been so generous to us in the past.”

“While we’ll once again miss welcoming the crowds to our Bay Center for Taste of The Bay, we hope that our usual guests will join us in supporting the purveyors of the food and drink they’ve enjoyed in recent years,” said Save The Bay Events Manager Leanne Danielsen in a statement. “Last year, we raised $4,200 in donations, and we hope that another year of support will bring us one step closer to a lively, more traditional, event in 2022.”

Save The Bay writes that the following local businesses will benefit from the funds raised by Taste of The Bay: Bellicchi’s Best Biscotti; GG’s Pretzels; Gooseneck Vineyards; Grey Sails Brewing; KEEL Vodka; Knead Doughnuts; Matunuck Oyster Bar; McGrath Clambakes, Inc; Ragged Island Brewing Co.; Russell Morin Catering & Events; Sarcastic Sweets; Sin Desserts; Walrus & Carpenter Oysters; and Wright’s Farm.

Save The Bay writes that it extends its gratitude to the following sponsors for their continued support: Sage Family Foundation; CVS Health; Navigant Credit Union; REI Co-op; Absolut; Amica Insurance; Bank of America; Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island; National Grid; Citizens Bank; Roger Williams University; Brown University; Coast to Coast Promotional Products; Greenleaf Compassionate Care; Rexel Energy Solutions; Ruggieri Carpet One; Citrin Cooperman; Conanicut Marine Services, Inc.; MetLife; Fuss & O’Neill; UNFI; Rhode Races & Events; F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company; BayCoast Bank; Kate’s Real Food; Starkweather & Shepley; Sunflower Design; Beta Engineering; Joseph W. Blaeser IV Agency; Regency Plaza / Chestnut Hill; BayCoast Bank; Water Scents; and Moo.com.

Those interested in purchasing tickets ($25) or donating to the event are invited to visit www.savebay.org/taste or to contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org or 401-272-3540 x140.