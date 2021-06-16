Aquidneck Community Table (ACT) has launched a new pilot program, The Root Riders, which is offering exciting summer job opportunities for young people.

The program is designed to inspire teenagers to learn new skills while contributing to their community, according to ACT.

High-school-aged youth are eligible to apply for these paid apprenticeships in ACT’s Newport community gardens.

Root Riders will learn to grow, harvest, and sell fresh produce, commuting between five gardens (within a mile of one another) by bicycle.

During the eight week summer program (June 28 – August 5), students age 14 to 17 will work 20 hours per week from Monday through Thursday. Compensation is $12 per hour.

Those interested should contact Program Coordinator, Anjali Gorden at anjali@aquidneckcommunitytable.org.