After a COVID hiatus, the Rhode Island Folk Festival is returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence, RI on August 29, 2021. The annual event is a free music festival featuring some of the finest folk, acoustic and Americana singer-songwriter acts in the Rhode Island area.

The Festival features three music stages, food trucks and outdoor vendors. In addition to the “Bandshell Stage” and the “Songbird Stage,” 2021 sees the addition of a third performance space, the “Emerging Artists Stage.” Based at the park gazebo, the EA Stage will feature short sets from some of the region’s best up-and-coming singer-songwriters.

Formerly known as the Providence Folk Festival, the re-branded Rhode Island Folk Festival is a project of Hear in RI, and is produced by RI-based singer-songwriter John Fuzek.

Board President, performer and “Songbird Stage” host Allysen Callery is looking forward to getting back on stage.

“I am so excited that we can hold this awesome festival again this year. All of us are so thirsty for live music, and this day is always a highlight of the summer. So many musicians and friends coming together to make a really fun day of music in the sun!”

Singer-Songwriter Allysen Callery (Photo: Ken Abrams)

The Rhode Island Folk Festival remains free and accessible for all attendees. There is a Go Fund Me campaign in progress for those who would like to support the Festival. Follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rhode-island-folk-festival-2021

Featured performers for 2021 include:

Main Stage: (co-hosted by Tracie Potochnik and Steve Allain)

Michelle Cruz

Cardboard Ox

Peace Collective

Joint Chiefs

What About Charlie

Lisa Couto Trio

Dan Lilley and the Keepers with Amy Bedard

Chris Monti Trio

Songbird Stage: (hosted by Allysen Callery and Avi Jacob)

Allysen Callery

Jacob Haller

Allison Rose

Linda Marks

Anthony Loffredio

Avi Jacob

Karen Zanes

Dan Blakeslee

Andrew Victor

Kim Moberg

For more information about the Festival, visit the Rhode Island Folk Festival web site here: https://rhodeislandfolkfestival.com/.