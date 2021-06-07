What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
After a COVID hiatus, the Rhode Island Folk Festival is returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence, RI on August 29, 2021. The annual event is a free music festival featuring some of the finest folk, acoustic and Americana singer-songwriter acts in the Rhode Island area.
The Festival features three music stages, food trucks and outdoor vendors. In addition to the “Bandshell Stage” and the “Songbird Stage,” 2021 sees the addition of a third performance space, the “Emerging Artists Stage.” Based at the park gazebo, the EA Stage will feature short sets from some of the region’s best up-and-coming singer-songwriters.
Formerly known as the Providence Folk Festival, the re-branded Rhode Island Folk Festival is a project of Hear in RI, and is produced by RI-based singer-songwriter John Fuzek.
Board President, performer and “Songbird Stage” host Allysen Callery is looking forward to getting back on stage.
“I am so excited that we can hold this awesome festival again this year. All of us are so thirsty for live music, and this day is always a highlight of the summer. So many musicians and friends coming together to make a really fun day of music in the sun!”
The Rhode Island Folk Festival remains free and accessible for all attendees. There is a Go Fund Me campaign in progress for those who would like to support the Festival. Follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rhode-island-folk-festival-2021
Featured performers for 2021 include:
Main Stage: (co-hosted by Tracie Potochnik and Steve Allain)
Michelle Cruz
Cardboard Ox
Peace Collective
Joint Chiefs
What About Charlie
Lisa Couto Trio
Dan Lilley and the Keepers with Amy Bedard
Chris Monti Trio
Songbird Stage: (hosted by Allysen Callery and Avi Jacob)
Allysen Callery
Jacob Haller
Allison Rose
Linda Marks
Anthony Loffredio
Avi Jacob
Karen Zanes
Dan Blakeslee
Andrew Victor
Kim Moberg
For more information about the Festival, visit the Rhode Island Folk Festival web site here: https://rhodeislandfolkfestival.com/.