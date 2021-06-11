Residential Properties Ltd. on Thursday announced the opening of a new office at 418 Spring Street in Newport after the recent acquisition of Libby Kirwin Real Estate.

Along with the opening of a new office, RPL reports the addition of seven local real estate experts who will operate out of this location, including Broker Associate Libby Kirwin.

Since opening its first office in 1981, Residential Properties Ltd. has quickly grown to become the state’s largest and most successful independent real estate brokerage. The company was recently included on the 2021 REAL Trends list of the top 500 most successful real estate companies in the entire nation. It now has over 250 agents and a total of eight office locations.

Libby Kirwin Real Estate (LKRE) has been a leading boutique firm in Newport since 2010. Libby and her dedicated, knowledgeable agents have deep roots on Aquidneck Island as well as a stellar reputation. “Libby built a strong and respected business in Newport and was looking to take her company to the next level,” remarked RPL President and CEO, Sally Lapides. “Residential Properties has been No.1 in Rhode Island residential sales for over a decade, breaking the billion-dollar mark last year. With the addition of Libby Kirwin Real Estate to our over 250 power brokers, RPL will rapidly expand its presence throughout Newport, Portsmouth, Little Compton, and Jamestown.”

Meet RPL Newport’s Sales Associates! Bios provided by Residential Properties;

Joseph Costa

With a bachelor’s degree in business and sociology from Providence College, Joe hit the ground running and built a successful company by the age of 25, having since served in sales, marketing, and management roles in tech startups and management consulting. He has bought, renovated, and sold 14 luxury homes throughout the East Coast.

Pawler Garrahan

Pawler is an experienced Newport Realtor®, having worked in Narragansett as well. Prior to returning to Rhode Island, she gained invaluable professional experience with the CBS Morning News, with Morgan Stanley in institutional sales, and as an executive recruiter.

Brian Govednik

Brian graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Rhode Island, where he was a member of the sailing and skiing teams. He is a lifelong resident of Bristol, giving him an extensive knowledge of the East Bay and its real estate processes.

Sarah Kirwin-Brady

Originally from Aquidneck Island, Sarah began working as Office Administrator and Personal Assistant to her cousin Libby in 2010. In 2012, she acquired her license and moved into the role of Realtor® at Libby Kirwin Real Estate.

Samantha Tobin



Sam loves coastal living and calling Aquidneck Island home. It was during the purchase of her first home in Newport that she knew she wanted to pursue a career in real estate. Sam brings her negotiation talents, analytical skills, and understanding of relocation to her clients.

Kathleen Wilson

With a prior 18-year career as a high school counselor, Kathleen decided to embrace challenge and change during the pandemic to become a real estate agent. Her additional 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry and long-term residence in Newport brings to RPL important connections within Rhode Island’s communities.

Marisa Ferris

Marisa has been a licensed Realtor® for 10 years and is a top-performing agent at Residential Properties. As a native Rhode Islander with extensive local knowledge, her professionalism and tenacity consistently guide her clients toward success.

Libby Kirwin, Broker Associate

Born and raised in Newport, Libby has successfully navigated the real estate industry for over twenty eight years by staying ahead of the curve. In addition, she is the Lead Design Consultant at Libby Kirwin Renovation & Design Consulting, established in 2012.