via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Elizabeth A. “Tucky” (White) Mahoney of Newport passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. She was born on July 10, 1938, in Newport, RI to the late Frederick and Elizabeth White. Tucky attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from St. Catherine Academy in 1956. Upon graduating, she entered the religious order Sisters of Mercy, RI as a postulant. She became a professed Sister of Mercy, taking the vowed religious name of Sister Mary Frederice, a name derived from her father’s name. Tucky was selected to participate in the order’s Education Program. She attended the Education program at Salve Regina College and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree, and later went on to graduate from Rhode Island College with a Master’s degree in Elementary Education. After 15 years, Tucky prayerfully left religious life and later met her beloved Jimmy Mahoney. They married at St. Mary’s Church in Newport, June 28th, 1975.

Tucky joyfully served 25 years as an educator in the Newport Public School system before retiring in 1991. In addition to her teaching job, Tucky loved to contribute to and celebrate her community. In the 1970s, she dedicated time as the Treasurer of the Newport Democratic city committee. She was an active member of St. Augustin Church, serving as a Eucharistic minister and lector. For 20 years, she taught religious education there, eventually becoming the Religious Education Coordinator. She also served as a member of the Board of directors of the Newport Irish Heritage Association. One of her favorite annual activities was organizing a traditional Irish Tea as part of the group’s work to honor Irish heritage. Tucky was an active member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and was named LAOH lady of the year in 2020.

Tucky loved to spend time crafting and would be thrilled to have an event on her calendar for which to plan and decorate. She enjoyed creating table centerpieces for many annual church and Hibernian events. She participated in the LAOH knitting group, making prayer shawls and infant hats, all donated to Newport Hospital. She spent many hours of her summer crafting items for the church bazaar; and so many children were delighted to win one of her handcrafted dolls, nestled in a cradle which Jimmy had restored. Her love of Christmas inspired her to publish a Christmas planning book titled Christmas All Year Round which explains her “approach to Christmas as a four-season project”. True to her own advice, she left this world with presents and Christmas cards already purchased for the coming Christmas season.

When she did have free time, she loved to swim, both with the Boys and Girls Club arthritis swim group, and in her own backyard pool with her grandchildren. Attending daily and weekly Mass was always her priority. She also loved to talk on the phone, bake cookies and sew. In all of her writings and letters, she expressed how much gratitude she had for the life she lived, and how much joy she found in her family, in her friends, and in God.

Besides her loving husband of almost 47 years, James F. Mahoney, she leaves her daughter Meaghan Rose Mahoney Corr, son-in- law Peter Corr and her two grandchildren James “Jack” and Anne Elizabeth “Annie” Corr. She also leaves her beloved sisters Janet Rausch of Somerset, MA and Barbara Luzzi of Coventry, RI and many adored nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tucky also leaves her dearest friends since age 4: Sheila (Croughan) Chenard, Joan Coughlin, Barbie (Monticone) Mureddu and Renie (McCarthy) Tharp. She also leaves her cherished friends, Sister Mary Monaghan RSM, and former Sister of Mercy, Gert Connolly, who have all remained friends since they entered the religious order together.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 20 from 3:00-6:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, June 21 at St. Augustin Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Avenue, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tucky’s memory may be made to the St. Augustin Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 357 Newport, RI 02840 or the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 573, Newport, RI. 02840.