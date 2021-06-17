via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

Maureen A. (Lynch) Meehan died at the age of 92, on June 16, 2021, at Newport Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 9, 1928, in Newport, RI. The daughter of the late A. Raymond Lynch and Mary (Burns) Lynch. She was the wife of the late Charles P. Meehan Jr whom she was married to for 57 years.

Maureen graduated from St. Augustin’s Grammar School in 1942 and St. Catherine’s in 1946. After high school she worked for J.T. O’Connell Co. She was a member of Gooseberry Beach and a lifelong parishioner of St. Augustin’s Church.

She is predeceased by her husband Charles and her brother Raymond J. Lynch.

She is survived by her five children, Charles P. (Cricket), Nancy Meehan, Andrew J. (Sharon) Meehan, Maureen C. (Bart) Grimes and Elizabeth M. (Joe) Buckley. Her eleven grandchildren, Patrick, Michael (Carl), Peter, Emilee, Ryan, Connor Meehan, Brendan, Julia, and Christian Grimes, Jennifer (Josh) Dube and Daniel (Haley) Buckley. Her two great grandson’s Lucas and Carver Buckley. She also leaves her sister-in-law Joan (Murphy) Lynch, seven nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, June 18 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, June 19 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Avenue, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newport Fire Department Rescue Fund, 21 W. Marlborough St, Newport, RI or to St. Clare-Newport, c/o Activities Fund, 309 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840.