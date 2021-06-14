via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

On a perfect late-Spring Friday night, June 11, 2021, our dear 85-year mother Marianne “Ann” Frances Fitzgerald Marley slipped from us peacefully, in her sleep, nearby her childhood family home on Dixon Street.



Ann was born in Newport, RI on December 12, 1935, to Francis Lynch Fitzgerald of Newport and Adeline Monticone of Mongardino (Asti), Italy. She was a fierce and proud Fifth Warder from birth, and incredibly, single-handedly raised her 7 children who were born within an 8 1/2-year span.



Ann attended St. Augustine’s School and St. Catherine’s Academy, and later in life worked in several island restaurants and at the Gaudet Middle School cafeteria before finally retiring from General Dynamics as a software configuration manager.



She was an original member of Gooseberry Beach, and spent her youthful summers there as a prolific swimmer. Rain or shine, she packed lunches and her children into the station wagon and headed to Gooseberry every summer day, and sat at the same exact spot by the water with her sister Catherine, who also brought her 8 children along. No childhood was more idyllic than ours.



Ann was preceded by her parents, her son Christopher (Donna) Marley, and her sister Catherine (Paul) Fitzgerald LaMond. She leaves her children Chuck (Cheryl) of Idaho, Stephen of Arizona, Marianne (Rick) Weibust of Middletown, Michelle (Ken) Loffredo of Newport, Laura (David) Morris of Newport and Andrew (Carson Burrington) Marley of Boston, along with many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Her children are eternally grateful for the beautiful lives they were provided, and for the struggles she overcame and the sacrifices she readily made to ensure their happiness.

Services will be private, but be assured that she will be celebrated on a glorious, sunny day at Gooseberry Beach, where we may all rightly live forever as carefree summer kids.



Memorial donations in her name may be made to the Newport Fire Department Rescue Fund, 119 Touro St., Newport, RI 02840.