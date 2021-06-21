John “Jack” Horan, of Newport, RI, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island on March 19, 1949, Jack was an active member of the community involved in Offshore Commercial Fishing and serving as a member of The Federal Fire Department. Jack also served in the First Calvary Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. He received an honorary Air Medal for his service during that time. After his service in Vietnam, Jack began offshore fishing lobstering and was known for his spear accuracy in harpooning large swordfish. Jack enjoyed fishing and lobstering throughout his entire life on his boat “FV Hanna”. He was generous, funny, and grateful for every day. Jack was a great storyteller, and he had many stories he loved sharing with friends and family. His stories were fueled from his adventures and experiences.

As a life-long resident of Newport, he grew up doing what he loved most which was spending time by the ocean and finding secret fishing places. In addition to the ocean and fishing, he loved the New England Patriots, dogs, sharing stories, and being with family and friends. Jack cherished his family.

He will be missed but never forgotten by his wife Marlene Lernihan Horan, daughters Hanna Horan and Cynthia Hayes Rose, grandchildren Jake Rose and Ellen Rose nieces Liz Spivey and Hillary Frese, sister-in-law Moira Spivey, mother-in-law Gloria Lernihan and Brothers David Horan and Ray Horan and their children.

Jack spent every day enjoying all the good life had to offer. He had an energy that was contagious and will be dearly missed.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Seamen’s Church Institute 18 Market Square, Newport, RI 02840, www.seamensnewport.org or to Warrior Sailing by visiting www.warriorsailing.org.