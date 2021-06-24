James M. McCooey, 67 of Walcott Ave, Jamestown, RI was home with his wife by his side when he was given his Angel Wings on Friday, June 18, 2021, after a brief illness.

Jim worked as a Land Surveyor for Cardi Corp. for many years including the new Jamestown Bridge. He enjoyed hiking in the White Mountains of his home state of New Hampshire, annually hiking to Tuckerman’s Ravine.

Besides his wife Patricia (DeCotis), he leaves two siblings, Anne B. McCooey of Portsmouth, NH and Patrick K. McCooey of New York, NY, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He also leaves sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, lifelong friends, and his two beloved cats, Flora and Marc.

He was the youngest son of John E. and Anne Q. McCooey of Dover, NH and was pre-deceased by his parents and brothers, David, and John E. McCooey.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, June 28, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport, RI.

Funeral services will follow at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave, Dover, NH with visiting hours Tuesday, June 29 from 4:00-6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at St. Mary’s Church, 25 Chestnut St, Dover, NH at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Dover, NH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.