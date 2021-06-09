What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

Ernest A. VanDeusen, age 68 of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 5, 2021.

Ernie was born in Newport, Rhode Island to his late parents Ernest D. and Mary Rose (Silvia) VanDeusen on May 21, 1953.

Ernie spent his adult life raising awareness and advocating for individuals with developmental disabilities.

He is survived by his children Shane B. VanDeusen of Warwick and Jessica L. VanDeusen of Barrington, and by the mother of his children Elaine VanDeusen.

A private ceremony will be held at Ernie’s request. Those wishing to celebrate Ernest’s life may donate to: United Cerebral Palsy www.UCP.org or Wake Up Narcolepsy, Inc., www.WakeUpNarcolepsy.org

Memorial Funeral Home

This obituary was originally published by Memorial Funeral Home on www.memorialfuneralhome.com. It has been republished here with permission and at no cost.