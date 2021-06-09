Ernest A. VanDeusen, age 68 of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 5, 2021.

Ernie was born in Newport, Rhode Island to his late parents Ernest D. and Mary Rose (Silvia) VanDeusen on May 21, 1953.

Ernie spent his adult life raising awareness and advocating for individuals with developmental disabilities.

He is survived by his children Shane B. VanDeusen of Warwick and Jessica L. VanDeusen of Barrington, and by the mother of his children Elaine VanDeusen.

A private ceremony will be held at Ernie’s request. Those wishing to celebrate Ernest’s life may donate to: United Cerebral Palsy www.UCP.org or Wake Up Narcolepsy, Inc., www.WakeUpNarcolepsy.org