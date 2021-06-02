What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Now Hiring In And Around Newport

  1. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk (Please e-mail your resume and a letter of interest to Jennifer at info@admiralfitzroy.com)
  2. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  3. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
  4. Allstate – P & C Insurance Sales Agent
  5. Ally Enterprises – TRANSPORTISTA
  6. Anthony’s Seafood – Food Server / Food Runner
  7. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Delivery Driver
  8. Aquidneck Community Table – The Root Riders Summer Youth Jobs Program, TerraCorps Service Member Positions
  9. Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
  10. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
  11. Atlantic Beach Hotel – Housekeeper
  12. Attic To Cellar Cleaning Company – House Cleaner
  13. Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level III
  14. Bank of America – Relationship Banker – Bellevue Financial Center – Newport, R…
  15. BankNewport – Assistant Personal Lines Account Manager
  16. Bite Me Live Bait Company – Retail Sales Associate
  17. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Full Time) Membership Sales Ambassador Job
  18. Blenheim – Newport – Registered Nurse – RN
  19. Bloom – Education Coordinator/Co-Administrator
  20. Boston Baby Nurse and Nanny – Experienced Live-In SUMMER Nanny in Newport
  21. Brenton Hotel – Brenton Hotel – Restaurant FOH
  22. Castle Hill Inn – VALET ATTENDANT @ CASTLE HILL INN
  23. Centrex Distributors – Order Selector *Bonus Pay up to $1,250*
  24. Chilis – Janitor
  25. Cindy’s Country Cafe – Cook
  26. Citizens – Citizens Teller
  27. Clark Boat Yard – Launch Tender Operators
  28. Cory Silken Photography – Art Gallery Assistant
  29. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  30. CVS Health – Retail Store Manager
  31. CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
  32. Davey Tree – Landscape Crew Leader
  33. DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
  34. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  35. Domino’s in Middletown- Hiring all positions. Apply within.
  36. EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Float, Head Start (EBCAP0834)
  37. EDG Architecture and Engineering – Office Supervisor
  38. Elmhyrst – Housekeeping/Concierge 
  39. Embrace Home Loans – Government Insurance Associate
  40. Fairstead – Resident Social Services Coordinator
  41. Foodlove Market – CASHIER, CLERK (DELI/PRODUCE/STOCK/GROCERY), BARISTA @ FOODL…
  42. Forest Trail Hotel – Front Office Manager
  43. Forty 1 North – Overnight Guest Services Associate
  44. Frontier Technology – U.S. Navy Program Analyst ~ Intermediate Budget Analyst ~ Da…
  45. Fusion Medical Staffing – Telemetry RN
  46. Genesis Healthcare – Nursing Assistant in Training (Full Time)
  47. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  48. Golds Wine & Spirits –sales associate
  49. Gurney’s – Wedding Specialist and Events Manager
  50. Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Dining Services
  51. Heatherwood Rehab – Laundry Assistant
  52. Historic Tours of Newport – Specialist Tour Manager -Newport RI
  53. Hotel Viking – Front Desk Manager
  54. Howard Johson Inn – Front Desk Agent
  55. Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Bartender
  56. Inns On Bellevue – Housekeeper
  57. Inns Of Newport – Housekeeper
  58. Island Parasailing – Ticket Booth Attendants
  59. IYRS – Marine Systems Lead Instructor
  60. J2 Construct – Admin Assistant – Construction Industry
  61. Jo’s American Bistro – Food Runner
  62. JP Morgan Chase – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
  63. KVH Industries – Electronics Buyer
  64. Lark Hotels – All Positions
  65. Leidos – Engineering Technician I
  66. Lifespan – Central Sterile Technician
  67. Longwood Venues & Destinations – Assistant Venue (Banquet) Manager
  68. Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare/Boarding Attendant
  69. Magellan Health – Clinical Services Pharmacy Technician
  70. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Food & Beverage Manager – Wayfinder Hotel, Wayfinder Pool Host/Supervisor
  71. Mathnasium of Portsmouth – Associate Center Director
  72. Marriott International – Front Desk – Guest Experience – Seasonal
  73. Middletown Public Schools – Director of Educational Technology and Information Systems
  74. MKTG – Brand Educator – NEWPORT, RI
  75. Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Night Auditor
  76. Naval Station Newport – Hosting a hiring fair on June 16, full and part time positions available
  77. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Laundry Attendant- $18/hr + Incentives
  78. Newport Country Club – Assistant Clubhouse Manager
  79. Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
  80. Newport Hotel Group – Call Center Reservations Agent – $16/hr!, Housekeeping Manager
  81. Newport Public Schools – Information Systems Technician
  82. Newport Restoration Foundation – Director of Finance and Administration
  83. Newport Tree Conservancy – Tree Huggers Summer Camp Teacher
  84. Northrop Grumman – Procuremnt Specialist / Supply Chain – Part Time
  85. NTP – Laborer
  86. NurseFly – Travel Nurse RN – Telemetry
  87. On Time Staffing – Warehouse Associate
  88. Patagonia Newport – Sales Associates
  89. Perfection Valet Parking – Valet Parking Attendant/ Valet Managers
  90. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  91. Petco – Shift Leader
  92. Planet Fitness – Club Manager
  93. Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
  94. Progeny – Software/Hardware Integration (546085)
  95. RC Marine Electric – Marine Electrician, Residential Electrician, Inventory Associate
  96. Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Assistant Executive Housekeeper
  97. RITBA – Casual Toll Collector
  98. Robert Half – Legal Assistant
  99. Royal Health Group – Director of Nursing Services/DNS – Middletown
  100. Ryan Family Amusements – Associates (Apply within)
  101. Safe Harbor Marinas – Server – Evenings
  102. SAIC – Technical Writer
  103. Salve Regina University – Athletic Trainer – Salve Regina University
  104. Sayer Regan & Thayer – Legal Assistant/Paralegal (Temp to Perm)- Immediate Start
  105. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  106. SEA CORP – Corporate Facility Security Officer
  107. Second Beach Concession Stand – Cashier and cooks (apply within)
  108. Sephora – Assistant Manager, Client Experience & Services
  109. Shaner Hotel Group – Sales Coordinator The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  110. St. Clare – RN/LPN – Assisted Living
  111. Starbucks – Barista
  112. Strategic Communications – IT Support Specialist
  113. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
  114. The Bohlin – LINE COOK – BANQUET COOK @ THE BOHLIN 
  115. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative, Reservation Coordinator, Line Cooks, Pastry Cooks, Bartenders, Hosts, Servers and Greeters
  116. The Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Crew Leader | Newport, RI
  117. The Home Depot – Lot Associate
  118. The Mooring – PREP COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$22/HOUR @ THE MOORING 
  119. The Mooring & The Smoke House – LINE COOK – $125/WK BONUS, $15-$22/HR @ THE MOORING & THE SMOKE HOUSE 
  120. The Navy Exchange – TIMEKEEPING TECHNICIAN
  121. The Newport Experience – Busperson – Newport, RI
  122. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Newport Mansions Store Manager Bannister’s Wharf
  123. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  124. The Wayfinder – Host/Hostess
  125. The Vanderbilt – Roof Top Server
  126. Town of Middletown – Zoning Enforcement Officer – Short Term Rental
  127. Towne Park – Manager of Hotel Parking Operations
  128. US Commander, Navy Installations – CYP Food Service Worker
  129. West Marine – Cashier
  130. Wolfe Construction – Construction & Excavation laborer wanted to join our team 

