Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Now Hiring In And Around Newport
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk (Please e-mail your resume and a letter of interest to Jennifer at info@admiralfitzroy.com)
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital
- Allstate – P & C Insurance Sales Agent
- Ally Enterprises – TRANSPORTISTA
- Anthony’s Seafood – Food Server / Food Runner
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Delivery Driver
- Aquidneck Community Table – The Root Riders Summer Youth Jobs Program, TerraCorps Service Member Positions
- Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
- Atlantic Beach Hotel – Housekeeper
- Attic To Cellar Cleaning Company – House Cleaner
- Balfour Beatty – Residential Maintenance Technician- Level III
- Bank of America – Relationship Banker – Bellevue Financial Center – Newport, R…
- BankNewport – Assistant Personal Lines Account Manager
- Bite Me Live Bait Company – Retail Sales Associate
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Full Time) Membership Sales Ambassador Job
- Blenheim – Newport – Registered Nurse – RN
- Bloom – Education Coordinator/Co-Administrator
- Boston Baby Nurse and Nanny – Experienced Live-In SUMMER Nanny in Newport
- Brenton Hotel – Brenton Hotel – Restaurant FOH
- Castle Hill Inn – VALET ATTENDANT @ CASTLE HILL INN
- Centrex Distributors – Order Selector *Bonus Pay up to $1,250*
- Chilis – Janitor
- Cindy’s Country Cafe – Cook
- Citizens – Citizens Teller
- Clark Boat Yard – Launch Tender Operators
- Cory Silken Photography – Art Gallery Assistant
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- CVS Health – Retail Store Manager
- CyberCoders – Golf Course Construction Superintendent
- Davey Tree – Landscape Crew Leader
- DISH – Field In-Home Solutions Technician
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- Domino’s in Middletown- Hiring all positions. Apply within.
- EBCAP – Teacher Assistant Float, Head Start (EBCAP0834)
- EDG Architecture and Engineering – Office Supervisor
- Elmhyrst – Housekeeping/Concierge
- Embrace Home Loans – Government Insurance Associate
- Fairstead – Resident Social Services Coordinator
- Foodlove Market – CASHIER, CLERK (DELI/PRODUCE/STOCK/GROCERY), BARISTA @ FOODL…
- Forest Trail Hotel – Front Office Manager
- Forty 1 North – Overnight Guest Services Associate
- Frontier Technology – U.S. Navy Program Analyst ~ Intermediate Budget Analyst ~ Da…
- Fusion Medical Staffing – Telemetry RN
- Genesis Healthcare – Nursing Assistant in Training (Full Time)
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Golds Wine & Spirits –sales associate
- Gurney’s – Wedding Specialist and Events Manager
- Healthcare Services Group – Manager in Training – Dining Services
- Heatherwood Rehab – Laundry Assistant
- Historic Tours of Newport – Specialist Tour Manager -Newport RI
- Hotel Viking – Front Desk Manager
- Howard Johson Inn – Front Desk Agent
- Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Bartender
- Inns On Bellevue – Housekeeper
- Inns Of Newport – Housekeeper
- Island Parasailing – Ticket Booth Attendants
- IYRS – Marine Systems Lead Instructor
- J2 Construct – Admin Assistant – Construction Industry
- Jo’s American Bistro – Food Runner
- JP Morgan Chase – Chase Wealth Management, Private Client Advisor – New Market…
- KVH Industries – Electronics Buyer
- Lark Hotels – All Positions
- Leidos – Engineering Technician I
- Lifespan – Central Sterile Technician
- Longwood Venues & Destinations – Assistant Venue (Banquet) Manager
- Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare/Boarding Attendant
- Magellan Health – Clinical Services Pharmacy Technician
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Food & Beverage Manager – Wayfinder Hotel, Wayfinder Pool Host/Supervisor
- Mathnasium of Portsmouth – Associate Center Director
- Marriott International – Front Desk – Guest Experience – Seasonal
- Middletown Public Schools – Director of Educational Technology and Information Systems
- MKTG – Brand Educator – NEWPORT, RI
- Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Night Auditor
- Naval Station Newport – Hosting a hiring fair on June 16, full and part time positions available
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Laundry Attendant- $18/hr + Incentives
- Newport Country Club – Assistant Clubhouse Manager
- Newport Creamery – Assistant Manager
- Newport Hotel Group – Call Center Reservations Agent – $16/hr!, Housekeeping Manager
- Newport Public Schools – Information Systems Technician
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Director of Finance and Administration
- Newport Tree Conservancy – Tree Huggers Summer Camp Teacher
- Northrop Grumman – Procuremnt Specialist / Supply Chain – Part Time
- NTP – Laborer
- NurseFly – Travel Nurse RN – Telemetry
- On Time Staffing – Warehouse Associate
- Patagonia Newport – Sales Associates
- Perfection Valet Parking – Valet Parking Attendant/ Valet Managers
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Petco – Shift Leader
- Planet Fitness – Club Manager
- Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
- Progeny – Software/Hardware Integration (546085)
- RC Marine Electric – Marine Electrician, Residential Electrician, Inventory Associate
- Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Assistant Executive Housekeeper
- RITBA – Casual Toll Collector
- Robert Half – Legal Assistant
- Royal Health Group – Director of Nursing Services/DNS – Middletown
- Ryan Family Amusements – Associates (Apply within)
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Server – Evenings
- SAIC – Technical Writer
- Salve Regina University – Athletic Trainer – Salve Regina University
- Sayer Regan & Thayer – Legal Assistant/Paralegal (Temp to Perm)- Immediate Start
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- SEA CORP – Corporate Facility Security Officer
- Second Beach Concession Stand – Cashier and cooks (apply within)
- Sephora – Assistant Manager, Client Experience & Services
- Shaner Hotel Group – Sales Coordinator The Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- St. Clare – RN/LPN – Assisted Living
- Starbucks – Barista
- Strategic Communications – IT Support Specialist
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager
- The Bohlin – LINE COOK – BANQUET COOK @ THE BOHLIN
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative, Reservation Coordinator, Line Cooks, Pastry Cooks, Bartenders, Hosts, Servers and Greeters
- The Davey Tree Expert Company – Landscape Crew Leader | Newport, RI
- The Home Depot – Lot Associate
- The Mooring – PREP COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$22/HOUR @ THE MOORING
- The Mooring & The Smoke House – LINE COOK – $125/WK BONUS, $15-$22/HR @ THE MOORING & THE SMOKE HOUSE
- The Navy Exchange – TIMEKEEPING TECHNICIAN
- The Newport Experience – Busperson – Newport, RI
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Newport Mansions Store Manager Bannister’s Wharf
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Wayfinder – Host/Hostess
- The Vanderbilt – Roof Top Server
- Town of Middletown – Zoning Enforcement Officer – Short Term Rental
- Towne Park – Manager of Hotel Parking Operations
- US Commander, Navy Installations – CYP Food Service Worker
- West Marine – Cashier
- Wolfe Construction – Construction & Excavation laborer wanted to join our team
