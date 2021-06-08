What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
It takes just 30 seconds and you can choose the amount.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (like below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities Available This Week In & Around Newport
- 22 Bowen’s – Server
- A Market – Cashier & Smoothie/Coffee Bar Team Member
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk (Please e-mail your resume and a letter of interest to Jennifer at info@admiralfitzroy.com)
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- Aquidneck Community Table – The Root Riders Summer Youth Jobs Program, TerraCorps Service Member Positions
- AutoZone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)
- B2M Group – WordPress Developer
- BankNewport – Universal Banker- Middletown
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of RI – Donation Center Attendant – Wakefield
- Bite Me Live Bait Company – Retail Sales Associate
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Membership Sales Ambassador Job
- Blackstone Caterers – Servers
- Blue Plate Diner Line Cooks Wanted $1200 Bonus
- Bouchard Restaurant & Inn – Front Desk Associate
- Brenton Hotel – Brenton Hotel – Restaurant FOH
- C&S Wholesale Grocers – Commissioned Salesperson – Newport, RI
- CCR Group – PHP Developer
- Chilis – Bartender
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista
- Diegos Barrio Cantina – Front of House Restaurant Staff
- Diegos Newport – Host and Hostesses Wanted
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Summer Camp Counselor (18+)
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- Embrace Home Loans – Product Owner, Sales Enablement
- Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
- Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
- Foodlove Market – PIZZA COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$21/HOUR @FOODLOVE MARKET
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gurney’s – Pool Attendant
- Helly Hansen Newport – Stock Keeper
- Historic Tours – Tour Guide/Trolley Driver
- HopeHealth – RN Admissions (part-time)
- Hotel Viking – Coffee Shop Attendant
- IDC – Banquet Manager
- Inns On Bellevue – Front desk
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Visitor Services Representative
- James L. Maher Center – Administrative Assistant
- Janitech – Custodians Needed!
- JoS. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
- Jo’s American Bistro – Food Runner
- Johnny’s – Restaurant/Banquet/Kitchen
- KVH Industries – Repair Technician
- Lafrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate
- Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professionals
- Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare/Boarding Attendant
- Mainstay Hotel Newport –Wayfinder Pool Host/Supervisor
- Maritime Tribes – Paper Slayah’
- Monro – Assistant Automotive Store Manager
- NAPA Auto Parts – NAPA AUTO PARTS DELIVERY DRIVER
- New York Yacht Club – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
- Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Technician
- Newport Beach House – Dishwasher
- Newport Chiropractic Center – Entry Level Receptionist
- Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Packaging Technician
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Call Center/Reservations Agent – $18/hr
- Newport Medical Center – RN Emergency Dept Full-Time Monday – Friday 3p-11p
- Newport Mental Health – Team Leader (LICSW or RN) – $5,000 Sign-in Bonus
- Newport Restaurant Group – SOUS CHEF @ NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- Newport Vineyards – Winery-Brewery Server
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Server
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Events Manager
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
- On Time Staffing – Production Worker
- Panera Bread – Food Service Associate
- Pasta Beach is looking for Dishwashers
- Patagonia on Thames – Sales Associate
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Petco – Guest Experience Specialist (Sales Associate)
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server, Barista
- Pruitt Chiropractic – Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist
- Purvis Systems – Cyber Security Analyst
- Rainey Carpentry & Remodeling – House Cleaner
- Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Breakfast Attendant
- Rhody Surf – Surf Instructor
- Ronstan International – Inside Technical Sales Representative-Sailing experience
- Royal Health Group – Med Tech – Middletown, RI
- Ryan Family Amusements- Arcade Attendant
- Scales & Shells – Host
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Sephora – Beauty Advisor
- Sig Insurance Agencies – Commercial Insurance- Marketing and Placement Specialist
- Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
- Soliant – Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) Needed // Rhode Island
- Sprout & Lentil – Delivery Driver/Kitchen Staff
- Starbucks – Barista
- Stoneacre – Full/Part Time Servers
- Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE BOH TEAM MEMBER – Line COOKS –
- Team One Newport – Digital Content Manager, Warehouse Picker/Packer, Embroidery Operator, Sublimation Operator, Sales Associate
- The Chanler At Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative
- The Clambake Club of Newport – Rounds Chef
- The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
- The Mooring & The Smoke House – LINE COOK – $125/WK BONUS, $15-$22/HR @ THE MOORING & THE SMOKE HOUSE
- The Navy Exchange – SUPERVISORY SALES CLERK PACKAGE STORE
- The Newport Experience – Banquet Chef – Newport, RI
- The Paper Store – Department Manager
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Special Events Office Assistant for The Newport Mansions
- The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
- The Wayfinder – Assistant Director of Food and Beverage
- Tina Stephens – Key Holder/Sales Associate
- Town of Middletown – Seasonal Laborer
- Towne Park – Hotel Valet Parking Attendant – Newport, RI ($23/HR Potentia…
- Trinity Village Healthy Living – Full-time Clinician
- U-Haul – Hitch Professional
- United Home Group – Real Estate Agent: We Will Pay The Bills!
- US Bureau of Naval Personnel – DON PATHWAYS RECENT GRADUATE (FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ANALYST)
- US Commander – CYP Food Service Worker
- Vacation Newport – Guest Service Agent
- VillageMD – Patient Reception Specialist – Middletown, RI
- West Marine – Cashier
More From What’s Up Newp
- DEM Director Janet Coit to depart on June 18, Terrence Gray to become Acting Director
- Now Hiring: 110+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
- Connect, Create, & Play: The Huddle to open in Newport
- Obituary: Lisa V. Sullivan-Grosskurth
- Rhea’s Kitchen is shifting gears; now open for breakfast