Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (like below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities Available This Week In & Around Newport

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Server
  2. A Market – Cashier & Smoothie/Coffee Bar Team Member
  3. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk (Please e-mail your resume and a letter of interest to Jennifer at info@admiralfitzroy.com)
  4. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  5. Aquidneck Community Table – The Root Riders Summer Youth Jobs Program, TerraCorps Service Member Positions
  6. AutoZone – Auto Parts Delivery Driver (Part-Time)
  7. B2M Group – WordPress Developer
  8. BankNewport – Universal Banker- Middletown
  9. Big Brothers Big Sisters of RI – Donation Center Attendant – Wakefield
  10. Bite Me Live Bait Company – Retail Sales Associate
  11. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Membership Sales Ambassador Job
  12. Blackstone Caterers – Servers
  13. Blue Plate Diner Line Cooks Wanted $1200 Bonus 
  14. Bouchard Restaurant & Inn – Front Desk Associate
  15. Brenton Hotel – Brenton Hotel – Restaurant FOH
  16. C&S Wholesale Grocers – Commissioned Salesperson – Newport, RI
  17. CCR Group – PHP Developer
  18. Chilis – Bartender
  19. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  20. Crush Nutrition – Smoothie Barista
  21. Diegos Barrio Cantina – Front of House Restaurant Staff
  22. Diegos Newport – Host and Hostesses Wanted
  23. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center – Summer Camp Counselor (18+)
  24. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  25. Embrace Home Loans – Product Owner, Sales Enablement
  26. Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
  27. Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
  28. Foodlove Market – PIZZA COOK – $125/WEEK BONUS, $15-$21/HOUR @FOODLOVE MARKET
  29. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  30. Gurney’s – Pool Attendant
  31. Helly Hansen Newport – Stock Keeper
  32. Historic Tours – Tour Guide/Trolley Driver
  33. HopeHealth – RN Admissions (part-time)
  34. Hotel Viking – Coffee Shop Attendant
  35. IDC – Banquet Manager
  36. Inns On Bellevue – Front desk
  37. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Visitor Services Representative
  38. James L. Maher Center – Administrative Assistant
  39. Janitech – Custodians Needed!
  40. JoS. A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
  41. Jo’s American Bistro – Food Runner
  42. Johnny’s – Restaurant/Banquet/Kitchen
  43. KVH Industries – Repair Technician
  44. Lafrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate
  45. Looking Upwards – Direct Support Professionals
  46. Lucky Dog Resort – Doggy Daycare/Boarding Attendant
  47. Mainstay Hotel Newport –Wayfinder Pool Host/Supervisor
  48. Maritime Tribes – Paper Slayah’
  49. Monro – Assistant Automotive Store Manager
  50. NAPA Auto Parts – NAPA AUTO PARTS DELIVERY DRIVER
  51. New York Yacht Club – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
  52. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Technician
  53. Newport Beach House – Dishwasher
  54. Newport Chiropractic Center – Entry Level Receptionist
  55. Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling – Packaging Technician
  56. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Call Center/Reservations Agent – $18/hr
  57. Newport Medical Center – RN Emergency Dept Full-Time Monday – Friday 3p-11p
  58. Newport Mental Health – Team Leader (LICSW or RN) – $5,000 Sign-in Bonus
  59. Newport Restaurant Group – SOUS CHEF @ NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
  60. Newport Vineyards – Winery-Brewery Server
  61. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Server
  62. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Events Manager
  63. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
  64. On Time Staffing – Production Worker
  65. Panera Bread – Food Service Associate
  66. Pasta Beach is looking for Dishwashers
  67. Patagonia on Thames – Sales Associate
  68. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  69. Petco – Guest Experience Specialist (Sales Associate)
  70. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  71. Provencal Bakery – Cafe Server, Barista
  72. Pruitt Chiropractic – Chiropractic Assistant/Receptionist
  73. Purvis Systems – Cyber Security Analyst
  74. Rainey Carpentry & Remodeling – House Cleaner
  75. Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Breakfast Attendant
  76. Rhody Surf – Surf Instructor
  77. Ronstan International – Inside Technical Sales Representative-Sailing experience
  78. Royal Health Group – Med Tech – Middletown, RI
  79. Ryan Family Amusements- Arcade Attendant
  80. Scales & Shells – Host
  81. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  82. Sephora – Beauty Advisor
  83. Sig Insurance Agencies – Commercial Insurance- Marketing and Placement Specialist
  84. Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
  85. Soliant – Speech Language Pathologist (SLP) Needed // Rhode Island
  86. Sprout & Lentil – Delivery Driver/Kitchen Staff
  87. Starbucks – Barista
  88. Stoneacre – Full/Part Time Servers
  89. Tallulah’s Taqueria – JAMESTOWN STORE BOH TEAM MEMBER – Line COOKS –
  90. Team One Newport – Digital Content Manager, Warehouse Picker/Packer, Embroidery Operator, Sublimation Operator, Sales Associate
  91. The Chanler At Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative
  92. The Clambake Club of Newport – Rounds Chef
  93. The Home Depot – Front of Store Attendant
  94. The Mooring & The Smoke House – LINE COOK – $125/WK BONUS, $15-$22/HR @ THE MOORING & THE SMOKE HOUSE 
  95. The Navy Exchange – SUPERVISORY SALES CLERK PACKAGE STORE
  96. The Newport Experience – Banquet Chef – Newport, RI
  97. The Paper Store – Department Manager
  98. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Special Events Office Assistant for The Newport Mansions
  99. The Reef – Front and back of house staff (apply within)
  100. The Wayfinder – Assistant Director of Food and Beverage
  101. Tina Stephens – Key Holder/Sales Associate
  102. Town of Middletown – Seasonal Laborer
  103. Towne Park – Hotel Valet Parking Attendant – Newport, RI ($23/HR Potentia…
  104. Trinity Village Healthy Living – Full-time Clinician
  105. U-Haul – Hitch Professional
  106. United Home Group – Real Estate Agent: We Will Pay The Bills!
  107. US Bureau of Naval Personnel – DON PATHWAYS RECENT GRADUATE (FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT ANALYST)
  108. US Commander – CYP Food Service Worker
  109. Vacation Newport – Guest Service Agent
  110. VillageMD – Patient Reception Specialist – Middletown, RI
  111. West Marine – Cashier

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and serves on the Board of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and Lucy's Hearth. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.